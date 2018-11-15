The Tipton boys cross country team dominated the local scene this season. It was ranked No. 1 for most of the year, rolled to a district title and claimed the program's first state championship since 1975.
The Tigers have two of the seven first-team selections on this year's Quad-City Times All-Area team. Caleb Shumaker, fourth at the Class 2A state meet, and all-stater Ben Ellis represent Tipton on the first team.
Bellevue's Brady Griebel, Camanche's Dylan Darsidan and Calamus-Wheatland's Hunter Rickels are on the top team. Griebel and Darsidan were top-10 finishers at state in 2A, and Rickels led the Warriors to a runner-up finish at the 1A state meet.
Geneseo's Josie Brown and Tipton all-stater Kallie Wallick lead the girls teams. Brown was a regional champion and just missed all-state honors in Class 2A with a 28th-place finish at state. Wallick was 14th at the Iowa 2A state meet.
Boys
First team
Dylan Darsidan, so., Camanche: The Indians' top runner earned all-state honors in Class 2A with a seventh-place finish in 16 minutes, 39 seconds. Took third at state qualifier in Monticello (16:40).
Ben Ellis, sr., Tipton: The Tigers won their first state championship since 1975. Ellis was the team's No. 2 runner, placing fourth at the state qualifier (16:57) and 11th at the state meet (16:55).
Caelin Foley, sr., Mid-County: Won three invitationals in over a week's span at beginning of season. Finished seventh at regionals (16:32), sixth at sectionals (16:47) and 22nd at the Illinois 1A state meet (15:31).
Brady Griebel, so., Bellevue: Repeat selection spurred the Comets to a state runner-up finish in 2A. He won the state qualifier at Monticello by 25 seconds in 16:07, and was sixth at 2A state meet in 16:39.
Tyler Kibling, jr., Rockridge: Despite missing time with appendicitis, he became school's first state qualifier in 21 years. He was eighth at regionals (17:08), 10th at sectionals (17:08) and 54th at 1A state meet (15:56).
Hunter Rickels, sr., Calamus-Wheatland: He won a third Tri-Rivers Conference individual title, captured the state qualifier in Iowa City (17:10) and was 21st at state meet (17:09) to power Warriors to team runner-up finish.
Caleb Shumaker, so., Tipton: Claimed the individual title at the 2A state qualifier in Tipton by 11 seconds (16:10) and placed fourth at state meet (16:33) to power Tigers to first state championship in 43 years.
Honorable mention
Bellevue: Kyle Guenther, sr.; Alex Reed, sr.; Jack Sieverding, sr.; Calamus-Wheatland: Chandler Gannon, jr.; Chase Knoche, so.; Magnus Sands, so.; Camanche: Dodson Melchiori, jr.; Jim Sbertoli, sr.; Central DeWitt: Noah Mullins, sr.; Durant: Easton Botkins, sr.; Jack Voss, sr.; Erie-Prophetstown: Cameron Abell, jr.; Ben DeNeve, sr.; Chris Link, jr.; Max Weidel, sr.; Geneseo: Justin Johnson, jr.; Lucas Nicke, so.; William Pumley, so.; Mercer County: Riley Coulter, jr.; Mid-County: Loren Peterson, jr.; Midland: Trent Rickels, fr.; Morrison: Kobe Brackemeyer, jr.; Northeast: Andrew Hilgendorf, jr.; Orion: Andrew Wampler, sr.; Ryan Wegerer, sr.; Tipton: Landan Hill, jr.; Andrew Olseen, jr.; Trent Pelzer, jr.; Wapello: Aiden Housman, jr.; West Carroll: Briar Nevills, so. Wilton: Buddy Darting, jr.; Zach Hein, jr.
Girls
First team
Maryn Bollinger, so., Orion: Earned first team all-Three Rivers Conference for league champions with third-place finish (21:57), was 13th at the 1A regional meet (20:38) and 22nd at sectionals (21:02).
Josie Brown, sr., Geneseo: The Northern Illinois All-Big 12 competitor won the Class 2A regional at Galesburg (19:25), placed fourth at the East Peoria sectional (18:25) and was 28th at the state meet (18:11).
Kiley Chapman, so., North Cedar: Placed ninth at the 2A state qualifier in Monticello (20:26) and 43rd at state meet (21:10). She was third at Bellevue Invitational in September.
Rachel Gomez, sr., Annawan-Wethersfield: Qualified for the 1A state meet after placing fourth at the regional meet (19:27) and 13th at sectionals (20:22). She ran 19:27 at the state meet.
Halle Kilburg, jr., Bellevue Marquette: Finished third at the Tri-Rivers meet (20:22), sixth at the Cedar Rapids state qualifier (20:32) and 38th at 1A state meet (21:17).
Kallie Wallick, so., Tipton: The team's No. 1 earned all-state honors in Class 2A with a 14th-place finish for 5,000 meters (20:04). She was ninth at the state qualifier on her home course (20:06).
Gabby Williamson, fr., Bellevue: Performed well late in the season. Was 12th at the 2A state qualifier in Monticello (20:44) and placed 28th at state meet (20:42).
Honorable mention
Annawan-Wethersfield: Crystal Musgrave, fr.; Whitney Johnson, sr.; Rachel Cook, sr.; Bellevue: Kailey Miller, sr.; Bellevue Marquette: Kaylee Koos, fr.; Holly Beauchamp, fr.; Camanche: Markee Low, jr.; Central DeWitt: Carly Small, jr.; Hannah Payne, jr.; Clinton Prince of Peace: Sophie Griffin, so.; Kaelyn Goodsman, fr.; Durant: Eliana Berry, sr.; Geneseo: Julia Poel, sr.; Lacey Laxton, fr.; Erie-Prophetstown: Jorden Robinson, so.; North Cedar: Carly Montz, sr.; Tipton: Rachel Bierman, so.; Alyssa Mente, fr.; West Liberty: Jimena Fierro, jr.; Wilton: Lindsey Ford, sr.; Emmy Drake, jr.