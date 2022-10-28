State cross country: Dislocated kneecap can't stop Steines from state title repeat

FORT DODGE, Iowa — About a week before cross country practice commenced this fall, Noelle Steines dislocated her right kneecap.

The Calamus-Wheatland High School standout feared her sophomore season was over. When she went to a doctor’s appointment in early September, the physician initially told Steines she was staring at a three-month recovery.

“I started bawling,” Steines said. “Why me? Why right now?”

After informing her doctor she was a runner, he reconsidered the options and said there was a possibility with diligent physical therapy and training she could return in three to four weeks.

Steines ran with those words.

In just her fourth race of the season Friday morning, Steines defended her Class 1A state championship in thrilling fashion at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

Emotion spilled out afterward.

“If you would have said I would have done this three months ago, I would have laughed in your face,” Steines said. “I didn’t think I was going to make it back in time for the season.

“I was really scared coming into this race because I didn’t know what my full potential was, but my mind really took over the fatigue in my body.”

Steines covered the 5,000-meter course in a season-best 18 minutes, 39.5 seconds — less than three seconds ahead of Sibley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer.

Brouwer had a slight lead going into the final straightaway, but Steines countered with a strong kick to stave off the senior and become the first repeat champion in 1A since Griswold’s Rebekah Topham won four straight titles from 2011-14.

“She had to dig deep,” mother and Cal-Wheat coach Jessica Steines said. “She had to rely on strategy this time instead of going out and just running because she doesn’t know where she’s at right now.”

Like running, baton twirling is a passion for Steines. She has done it since first grade.

But during a practice on Aug. 1, she was doing a tumbling trick and landed on her right leg awkwardly. Her kneecap popped out of place for about three hours.

“When they told me something was wrong with her and her knee was the wrong way, I’m thinking, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” coach Steines said. “I’m running around just frantic.

“As we were going to the hospital, I told her Olympians and other great runners have come back from car accidents or situations where they couldn’t walk and end up running again. I told her I believe that’s for you.”

With a partially torn patella tendon, the next month was filled with uncertainty.

“Going to meets and everyone asking me what was wrong and if I was going to get back and I really didn’t know,” Steines said. “The sadness and confusion I experienced with that, it really fueled me.”

Steines made her season debut Oct. 6 at the Jim Hetrick Invitational in DeWitt — and won. She followed with victories at the Tri-Rivers Conference and state-qualifying meets.

As for the knee, Steines said she has felt no pain or discomfort since her return.

“I’m always impressed with her,” Jessica Steines said. “Things keep on knocking her down and she’s just so resilient. She’s a fighter.

“She’s just a smart racer, so mature mentally and that comes with a lot of work.”

Steines held back in the opening mile Friday. She made her way to the front at about the two-mile mark. The lead traded hands multiple times before Steines seized it for good in the final 200 meters.

It was a lesson she learned from racing Mid-Prairie great Danielle Hostetler last season.

“I wasted a ton of energy passing her in that race (last year), so I wanted to tuck behind (Brouwers) until it really counted,” Steines said. “She was kicking all the way before (the final straightaway), and I knew I couldn’t kick all the way back there.

“I kicked when it counted.”

And she was rewarded with a championship.

“Her mental fortitude and inner strength is the biggest thing and knowing she’s got it in her,” Jessica Steines said. “Even when it hurts, you’ve got to push.

“She was just determined.”

Blount earns medal

Marcus Blount had run at the state meet the previous three seasons, but came home empty-handed. The Clinton Prince of Peace runner left Lakeside Municipal Golf Course with a medal in his senior year.

Thanks to a late surge, Blount finished 15th place and secured the last podium spot.

“It is just awesome and what I have tried to work for,” said Blount, who improved 13 places from a year ago. “In past years, I missed out and I was close. I’m just happy to get it and make the podium.”

Blount is unsure if it was his last competitive cross country meet. He also is a soccer player and hopes to either run or play soccer in college.

He finished his last high school race in 16:50.35 -- 52 seconds behind winner Landon Bendgen of Woodbine.

“I wanted to go out and give it my all,” Blount said. “That’s what I did. I came across the finish line and felt dead, felt like I gave it everything.”

Iowa City Regina captured its first team title in a dozen years with 102 points. Bellevue, led by third-place finisher Payton Griebel, was fourth with 164 points.