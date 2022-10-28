State cross country: Tipton boys settle for third in 2A

FORT DODGE, Iowa — The Tipton High School boys’ cross country team holds itself to a high standard of excellence.

So when it falls short of its desired goal, it leaves a sour taste.

After winning state championships three of the past four seasons, Tipton settled for a third-place trophy Friday afternoon at the Class 2A meet.

“We’re not satisfied at all,” sophomore Clay Bohlmann said. “We want the big trophy with gold on it. The mindset here almost is, if we’re not first, we’re last.

“We did all we could and I couldn’t ask for more than everybody’s all, but we wanted more.”

Paced by the top-two finishers in Aaron Fynaardt and Caleb Ten Pasa, top-ranked Des Moines Christian claimed the title with 75 points. Milford Okoboji was second with 99 points, followed by Tipton (120) and Waukon (127).

Bohlmann was one of two medalists (top 15) for the Tigers along with senior Ty Nichols. Bohlmann was seventh in 16:35.87 and Nichols took 14th in 16:45.87.

In 19th place after two miles, Nichols made a nice surge late to get into medal contention.

“I just knew it was my last race,” Nichols said. “It was all for my team, nothing personal. I wanted to go out and do it for my boys because they deserve it.

“Coming home with a (team) trophy was the top priority, and the next check box was definitely getting up on the podium for myself and making one more big statement with Tipton cross country.”

Bohlmann positioned himself in the top four after an opening mile of 5:04. He ran the second mile in 5:28.

“I was very pleased with the start, but I kind of hit a wall there and I don’t have an excuse for it,” he said. “Everybody just worked a lot harder than me today.”

Sophomore Maxson Fogg and freshman Caleb Bohlmann were 30th and 33rd, respectively, for Tipton. The Tigers bring back three of their top four runners.

“This motivates me a lot, and I know it will motivate my younger brother and the other guys in my class,” Clay Bohlmann said. “We have to push a little bit harder next year.”

Tipton girls finish sixth

Nothing changed for the Tipton girls in the past 365 days. After a sixth-place finish a year ago, the Tigers duplicated that Friday.

Mid-Prairie junior Danielle Hostetler won her third straight championship and seventh in a row for the Hostetler family with a winning time of 18:41.64.

Van Meter clipped Williamsburg for the team title, 111-113. Tipton gave the River Valley Conference three teams in the top six as Monticello was third and Mid-Prairie concluded fifth.

Junior Alivia Edens crossed in 20:35.32 to place 33rd for Tipton. Teammate Claire Montgomery, a sophomore, was 42nd in 20:51.84.

Wilton freshman Audra Coss, seventh at the Monticello state-qualifying meet last week, was 47th in 20:57.87.