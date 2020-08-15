State signs off on IHSA sports plan

Illinois high school athletes will get a chance to compete as planned this fall.

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health signed off on the Illinois High School Association’s modified sports schedule and plan for the 2020-21 school year, and the IHSA informed member schools of that approval on Saturday.

With guidance from the health department, the IHSA had allowed schools to begin fall sports practices and competitions prior to the approval, but several school districts in the state had chosen to wait for the formal approval before starting the fall sports season.

Adjusting to state guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the IHSA Board of Directors approved a modified fall sports season which runs through Oct. 24 during a meeting on July 29.

The plan allows boys and girls cross country, boys and girls golf, girls swimming and diving and girls tennis seasons to proceed this fall with competition limited to opponents within the same conference and other schools in the same geographical area.

The IHSA also moved football, boys soccer and girls volleyball seasons to a spring schedule beginning with practices on Feb. 15 and concluding May 1 when Illinois’ traditional spring sports will begin a new summer season running through June 26.