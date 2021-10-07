Steines continues to shine in freshman campaign

DEWITT — Noelle Steines is the only varsity runner on the Calamus-Wheatland girls’ cross country team this season. The freshman has spent the fall practicing with the boys squad.
“It has been a blessing because they push me to be a better runner and I definitely think I get better results from running with the guys,” she said.
For much of the season, nobody has been in Steines' league. That was the case again Thursday at Grace Lutheran Camp, the annual Jim Hetrick Invitational hosted by Central DeWitt.
Steines registered her seventh victory in nine races this season, navigating the 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 38 seconds — 61 seconds ahead of runner-up Lois Blackman of Davenport Central.
“This was my last official race before conference, districts and state so I really wanted to push myself even if I didn’t have a runner right behind me,” said Steines, the state's top-ranked runner in Class 1A. “It felt really good today.”
Other than Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler and Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (Wis.) standout Kayci Martensen, nobody has beaten Steines this fall.
Steines has wins by 25, 41, 56, 61, 61, 102 and 102 seconds. She even passed a gator (the pace car) for a short period in a race at Western Dubuque late last month.
Her time was about 17 seconds faster than any of the varsity boys from Cal-Wheat.
“It is definitely challenging because I have to push myself when nobody is pushing me,” she said. “It can be very challenging mentally but also physically telling your body you’ve got to go faster. Even though you don’t have any challengers, you’re trying to get better and get a PR.”
Blackman said she never saw Steines the entire race.
“I looked for the gator and I couldn’t even see it,” she noted.
Led by senior Faith Nead and junior Bailey Boddicker, both in the top six overall, North Scott won the Class 3A/4A division of the girls competition with 49 points. Bettendorf was second with 85 points.
Central had two in the top four with Blackman (19:39) and Merin Crowder (fourth, 19:52). It was Blackman’s best individual finish of the season.
Thanks to increased offseason training and a race plan formulated by her coaches, Blackman said she’s running as well as she ever has during her high school career.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” she said. “I raced a lot of these girls earlier in the season and they’ve been ahead of me by a decent amount. It was really fun to see.”
The boys race came down to the wire between Bettendorf sophomore Chase Wakefield and North Scott senior Luke Crawford. Wakefield had a stronger kick in the final quarter mile to prevail by three seconds, 16:55-16:58.
It was Wakefield’s first win in varsity competition and helped him get out of a mid-season funk.
“I’ve been struggling recently with running,” he said. “It felt good to feel that good for one race.
“I just wanted to win that race. The motivation was there, and I just had to finish it off.”
Wakefield and Crawford had fun throughout the race, lifting their arms in the air at certain points and exchanging smiles.
“We like to get good photos for the team and it helps us lighten the mood of the run,” Crawford said. “It makes it seem less difficult, brings more fun to the sport that is mostly pain.”
It rubbed off on Wakefield.
“I haven’t been enjoying (running) as much and I realized that recently,” Wakefield said. “I felt so well today, and that was about as much fun as I’ve ever had running.”
Wakefield’s win and Ethan Cole’s fourth-place finish spurred the Bulldogs to the title in the 3A/4A division with 54 points. Davenport Central was second with 64 points and North Scott took third with 71.
Monticello swept the 1A/2A divisions in girls and boys.