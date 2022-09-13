'Team dad' leads Lancers to title at home invitational

LONG GROVE — Nik Davis refers to himself as the North Scott High School boys' cross country squad's "team dad."

He is a senior and the Lancers' fastest runner.

"I love it," he said. "It is my job to lead by example and start any little activities we do as a team outside (of running)."

After a rigorous summer of work, Davis has made a substantial leap in the past 12 months and blossomed into one of the better runners in the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Davis navigated the hills and rough terrain at Scott County Park on Tuesday evening to claim the North Scott Lancer Invitational 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 44 seconds. It is nearly a minute improvement from what he ran on his home course a year ago.

"I put in a lot more miles this summer," Davis admitted. "I was really determined going into this year. This is my last year and I want to run in college."

North Scott graduated Luke Crawford and Logan Soedt from last year's squad. The Lancers needed a new face, or in this case a new dad to emerge.

"Nik is all in," North Scott coach Amy Knoche said. "He knew he had to step up this year to fill big shoes and he's done it.

"I love when good kids succeed. He does the right things, on and off the course, makes good decisions and is a good person. He's the total package."

The Lancers edged Central DeWitt, 59-62, to repeat at their home invitational. North Scott's fourth and fifth finishers, Braeden Bohannon and Caleb Wilshusen, finished 17th and 21st to Central DeWitt's Nos. 4 and 5 finishing 20th and 22nd.

Davis hung back early before snatching the lead. He didn't let it go as he beat Bettendorf's Chase Wakefield to the finish line by 19 seconds.

"He's improved a lot," Wakefield said of Davis. "He's so good up hills and keeps his pace. He's going just as fast downhill as he is uphill."

Davis, third in his home meet a year ago, joined a program called "Accelerate" this past offseason. That, combined with more mileage, has led to his turnaround.

"I do feel mentally stronger," Davis said. "Definitely being a better leader and having a positive attitude is big. Being the team dad is leading me to have a strong mindset."

Wakefield said it has been a difficult start to his season, but Tuesday was a step in the right direction.

"I have a lot of room to improve," he said. "I'm obviously not as fast as I was last year, but I'm hoping to get back to where I was before the end of the year."

Central DeWitt's Ben Zimmer (17:32), Davenport Central's Owen Christy (17:38) and North Scott's Yorty Hagedorn (17:38) rounded out the top five.

Moeller cruises to second win

Davenport Central's Dylan Moeller snatched the lead in the opening 200 meters Tuesday. She never relinquished it.

The sophomore picked up her second victory of the season, winning the girls division of the North Scott Invitational in 20:01 — 16 seconds clear of runner-up Bailey Boddicker of North Scott.

"Last year I remember I was almost too scared to take the lead, too scared to go in front and die out," Moeller said. "This year, I'm trying to be in the mindset I'm going to go out hard, try and stay hard the entire time to get better times."

That mentality shift started for Moeller during the summer in road races.

"I'd go out hard the entire time and times were really good," she said. "It helps build your confidence doing those type of things."

Moeller won a race in Clinton a couple of weeks ago. She was in the top 10 at Crow Creek Park 10 days ago in the Spartan Invitational.

"It shows I can do this good now," she said. "Hopefully, I can progress and get better every year and beat my PRs."

North Scott, with three of the top five finishers, repeated as team champion with 30 points. Davenport Central was second with 56.

Boddicker, Peyton Madison (20:28) and Kaitlyn Knoche (20:52) were second, fourth and fifth, respectively. Davenport West's Kylie Daily finished third.

"We won it last year and we wanted to defend that," Boddicker said. "We're happy with how we did today."

The Lancers are still without one of their top runners, Hattie Hagedorn, because of injury.

"Hopefully, we'll get her back and our (pack) will be really tight," Amy Knoche said.