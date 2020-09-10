Teams, individuals to watch

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boys teams to watch

Bettendorf: The Bulldogs aren't state-ranked to start the year, but they were second at last year's Mississippi Athletic Conference meet and their freshman-sophomore team claimed the league title. Seniors Nick Moore (seventh at MAC) and Layton Pribyl (13th at MAC) are back to lead the way along with senior Carter Wolf. Coach Dave Terronez said the Nos. 3-10 spots on his team are separated by only 20 to 30 seconds.

Pleasant Valley: Coach Erik Belby's team lost its top five runners from last year's Class 4A state runner-up squad, but it is wise to never bet against his squad. The Spartans start the year ranked seventh in 4A, but they've finished inside the top five at state nine straight years. Senior Kole Sommer and junior Tarun Vedula are back while Belby has 11 runners vying for the other five spots (four seniors, four sophomores, two juniors and a freshman).

Girls teams to watch