Tiger-pack: Tipton obliterates field to win third state title in four years

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Maxson Fogg did not run cross country or track in middle school. He showed up to a Tipton High School workout in late June to see what cross country was all about.
“We’ve had that happen before, but we usually weed those kids out,” Tipton coach Eric Walsh said.
Tipton is glad the Fogg stuck around.
Fogg, a freshman, became so enamored with running that he earned a varsity spot and then proved to be the critical piece in bringing a third state championship to Tipton in the last four years.
With five runners in the top 30 overall, including Fogg, top-ranked Tipton overwhelmed second-ranked Danville-New London and the Class 2A field Saturday morning at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.
Tipton closed with 60 points, 41 clear of Danville-New London and the fourth lowest point total for a 2A champion since it went to a four-class meet in 2003.
“My whole career at Tipton has been about building a dynasty,” senior Cody Bohlmann said. “We’ve created a tremendous culture around Tipton and brought the running community back together there.”
The Tigers had a frontrunner the past several seasons in Caleb Shumaker. This title was all about the pack.
Tipton’s top five runners — Clay Bohlmann (ninth, 16:48), Troy Butler (10th, 16:50), Ty Nichols (22nd, 17:11), Cody Bohlmann (25th, 17:16) and Fogg (30th, 17:22) — were separated by just 34 seconds.
“After we lost Caleb, we knew we weren’t going to be able to go out there and let everybody run as fast as we could,” Cody Bohlmann said. “We had to come in with a strategy. This whole season has been working on getting a pack, nice and rounded and getting it up high. That’s exactly what we brought today.”
Many of Tipton’s workouts during the season were structured toward pack running.
“We did a lot of teamwork this year where we’d run as a pack, somebody would take the lead, another guy would pass him and then another person would take the lead,” Clay Bohlmann said. “We were together as a unit instead of as individuals. That really helped us in the long run.”
Walsh called it the tightest group he’s ever run with in his coaching career.
“They just epitomize the unity of what a team should be,” Walsh noted.
That cohesiveness and the emergence of Fogg turned out to be the winning formula.
“He’s just so motivated, a competitive kid,” Clay Bohlmann said of Fogg.
“Maxson has no fear, no limits,” Walsh said. “The four guys ahead of him are a good pack to train with for every training run and track workout. Then he figured out he can race with them. He’s been a difference-maker for us.”
It was the fourth title overall for the Tigers, who are back on top after finishing second to Danville-New London a season ago.
Tipton beat Danville-New London by 11 points at last week’s state qualifier in Anamosa. By the second mile of Saturday’s race, the Tigers seized control of the meet.
“We were told on Friday this was a business trip,” Clay Bohlmann said. “We came here and took care of business.”
The Tigers might not be done winning.
Clay Bohlmann, Nichols and Fogg are back next season along with Brody Deerberg, who was the team’s seventh runner Saturday.
“We’re trying to build from the ground-up,” Walsh said. “We’ve got a good middle school program going so we keep reloading. That’s where it starts.
“They soak up this atmosphere and they get addicted to winning. We’re not done next year, either.”
Northeast’s Carter Jargo, who had a top-10 at the state-qualifying meet, placed 45th in 17:42.
Tipton girls place sixth
After a runner-up finish in 2020, the Tipton girls left without a trophy Saturday. The Tigers were sixth in 2A with 200 points.
Mid-Prairie’s Danielle Hostetler repeated as individual champion in 18 minutes, 27 seconds. It was the sixth straight season a Hostetler has won the title and the fifth straight year Mid-Prairie claimed the team championship.
Alivia Edens paced the Tigers with a 28th-place finish.
“Our team is really unified just like we were last year,” Edens said. “We just lost our senior (Kallie Wallick) and she led us. It has been tough to try and find a new leader since none of us are leaders yet.”
Tipton has all seven varsity runners back next season.
“This motivates us to do a lot better,” Edens said. “We’ve just got to keep getting better.”
Northeast junior Cenady Soenksen was 47th in 20:48. Wilton’s Charlotte Brown placed 81st in 21:32.