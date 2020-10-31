Tipton's Shumaker breaks through for state championship

FORT DODGE — Caleb Shumaker had Saturday sharpied on his 2020 calendar.

The Tipton senior had come so close but yet so far in his last two trips to the state cross country meet, finishing fourth as a sophomore and third last year.

In his final career prep cross country race, Shumaker became a Class 2A state champion.

He had more in the gas tank than Sheldon’s Brendan Cain rounding the final turn and coasted to the finish line in 16 minutes, 13 seconds with a roaring crowd four-deep on both his left and right side at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course.

“I banged my head against this golf course many times last year, my mind was just running,” Shumaker said. “I just worked my butt off every day."

An offseason of increasing mileage, running twice a day including at 5:30 in the morning, helped Shumaker become the cream of the crop in 2A.

“Last year I may have peaked around 40 (miles); this year I was hitting 60 after 60 after 60,” Shumaker said. “Just half-marathons on the weekends, and when the second mile came today, I knew I had more leg turnover than the guy next to me.”