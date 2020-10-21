TJ Fitzpatrick, Assumption girls qualify for state

MONTICELLO, Iowa — At this point last season, TJ Fitzpatrick was on the sidelines.
An elbow injury during the early part of his junior year derailed his first year out for Davenport Assumption's cross country team.
"I only ran for two weeks," Fitzpatrick said. "It was frustrating."
The senior has more than made up for lost time.
In his first career Class 3A district meet, Fitzpatrick crossed the finish line in ninth place Wednesday in a 5,000-meter personal best time of 16 minutes, 51 seconds at Monticello High School to qualify as an individual for next week's state meet in Fort Dodge.
"It's a huge accomplishment," Fitzpatrick said.
Solon won the team title with 48 points as its low-5 all finished inside the top-15. West Delaware (77) and Dubuque Wahlert (85) join the Spartans as team participants at state. Assumption placed sixth with 130 points.
Fitzpatrick's mile pace was 5:26 on one of the flatter courses the Knights have run all season.
"It was a fast course, for sure," he said. "I go out fast and I try to hold on, I held on well enough, but not to stay top-five."
Had COVID-19 not happened, TJ Fitzpatrick was honest in saying he might not have run his second season of cross country.
Since it was his last year donning the red and white, he wanted to play a fall sport in case the high school wrestling season was in jeopardy.
"I wasn't too confident we were going to have a wrestling season," he said. "I wanted to play any sport I could before I graduated. I'm glad I didn't miss out on it completely."
Assumption girls advance: The Knights' girls squad, ranked sixth, was ignited by four in the top-11 to defeat No. 3 Solon 57-73 to claim runner-up to Dubuque Wahlert's 26 points.
It's the first time since 2016 Assumption will take its girls team to Fort Dodge. Its low-five is compromised of all upperclassmen, four of them juniors.
"I'm really proud of this team, that was my goal to make it as a team," said Laney Fitzpatrick, the lone senior. "For this to happen I'm really happy ... and to beat a team ranked in front of us, that makes a statement for state."
Laney Fitzpatrick (seventh), Morgan Jennings (eighth) and Adriene Theisen (ninth) all finished ahead of Solon's No. 1 runner. Skylar Hoffman (11th) was three slots ahead of Solon's second fastest.
Even with the Spartans placing all five of their top performers inside the top-20, it wasn't enough to overtake the Knights.
"Coming off (MAC) and being able to put it together in this race was pretty awesome," Laney Fitzpatrick said. "I'm proud of how we did that."
None of Assumption's top-four had placed worse than 15th in the last two meets, but there was a small placement gap between at least two of them.
Wednesday was the closest that quartet had packed in the back-half of the campaign.
"Sometimes two of us run a good race, but this is the first time we've put it all together," Jennings said. "MAC is definitely a hard course, so this course, looking at it, it was just an easy course."
Wahlert's Gabby Moran and Clear Creek-Amana's Brandon Barker won district titles.
