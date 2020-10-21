TJ Fitzpatrick, Assumption girls qualify for state

Since it was his last year donning the red and white, he wanted to play a fall sport in case the high school wrestling season was in jeopardy.

"I wasn't too confident we were going to have a wrestling season," he said. "I wanted to play any sport I could before I graduated. I'm glad I didn't miss out on it completely."

Assumption girls advance: The Knights' girls squad, ranked sixth, was ignited by four in the top-11 to defeat No. 3 Solon 57-73 to claim runner-up to Dubuque Wahlert's 26 points.

It's the first time since 2016 Assumption will take its girls team to Fort Dodge. Its low-five is compromised of all upperclassmen, four of them juniors.

"I'm really proud of this team, that was my goal to make it as a team," said Laney Fitzpatrick, the lone senior. "For this to happen I'm really happy ... and to beat a team ranked in front of us, that makes a statement for state."

Laney Fitzpatrick (seventh), Morgan Jennings (eighth) and Adriene Theisen (ninth) all finished ahead of Solon's No. 1 runner. Skylar Hoffman (11th) was three slots ahead of Solon's second fastest.

Even with the Spartans placing all five of their top performers inside the top-20, it wasn't enough to overtake the Knights.