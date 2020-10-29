Two teams, two trophies? Tipton hopes to double its fun

Ranked 10th in the preseason, the Tigers are at their highest point following a state-qualifying win in Jesup last week.

"Some of us couldn't run two miles without stopping in August," Wallick said. "It blows my mind to see where we're at now.

"A lot of us had our individual struggles, but we banned together and showed we're not just a team but a family."

The girls likely won't have anyone finish in the top five Saturday, but the pack is tight with Wallick and freshmen Alivia Edens, Addie Nerem and Rebecca Hinderaker. They were separated by just 24 seconds at the state qualifier.

"(Last week) gave us a good confidence boost because we didn't think we were going to win," Edens said.

This is the eighth time Tipton has sent boys and girls teams to state in the same season.

The boys have garnered most of the headlines recently. Tipton is ranked second and vying for a third straight championship Saturday morning.

"They always brag about how good they are," Edens said, "so it felt good to be equal to them (at the state-qualifying meet)."

The boys admit there is friendly banter between the two teams.