UT and Moline cross country athletes qualify for sectionals

Neither UT nor Moline had athletes on the podiums, but both schools had success at the Class 3A cross country regional at Empire Park on Saturday.
The Moline girls cross country team grabbed the final qualifying spot for next week’s sectional meet at Quincy by beating out Joliet West by 10 points for sixth place. There was a lot of uncertainty as schools waited around for results to see who would qualify.
“Always a lot of nerves for me,” Moline coach Tauwon Taylor said. “I woke up at like 2 a.m. anxious because I wanted to get going with the meet to see what was going to happen. It was a nail-biter for sure watching our girls’ race today. The top three were out in front and close together which was excellent, but our back half did what they had to do to maintain our spot.”
Alexis Havercamp was the Maroons’ top finisher with a time of 19:44.9 in the 3-mile race, with Abby Delieck (20:07.6) and Lily Jorgenso (20:10.5) close behind. The trio finished 26th, 31st and 32nd overall.
“Coming into this weekend, we knew it was going to be tight,” Taylor said. “I told our girls that we have to bring our A game and they did. We ran very well from top to bottom. They put it all out on the course today and moved on to next week. I’m so proud of them and they worked extremely hard over the season to get here.”
However, the top local finisher was once again United Township’s Maddie Miller. The senior, and this week’s Illinois Pacesetter, finished ninth with a time of 18:39. She was the top runner on a non-qualifying team, meaning she earned a spot at next week’s sectional meet.
“I’m so excited,” Miller said. “My coach told me the good news after the race, and I can’t wait for another week of training and another race. Hopefully it’s not my last race, but I’m going to go out there and run like it is. Hopefully I can qualify for state after that.”
It wasn’t a new PR, but Miller improved her time by 25 seconds compared to last week’s Western Big 6 meet in Sterling.
“There was great competition at this regional and I enjoyed that because I know I can run an even better race,” Miller said. “Those girls really pushed me, especially at the end. I felt like I had a really good race. I’m going to celebrate tonight and then when Monday comes I’m ready to work and get ready. I’ll be ready to run.”
The boys’ race followed an hour later and UT’s Logan Veloz finished as the top local runner. Veloz will move on to the sectional meet, but he had to impatiently wait for 15 minutes to see the results. He was unaware if he had qualified until just before the award ceremony.
“It was a lot of mixed feelings,” Veloz said. “I was thinking I made it, but then maybe that I didn’t. I was just trying to be hopeful.”
Veloz was the second best qualifier on a non-qualifying team with a time of 15:59.3. This beat his time from last week’s WB6 meet by eight seconds.
“I didn’t care about time, I just wanted to qualify,” Veloz said. “It’s really exciting knowing that we have another week of running to go. It’s a big thing. And I get to run with my good teammate Kade.”
UT’s Kade Rodgers also earned a spot in sectionals as the fourth individual qualifier with a time of 17:05.6. He finished 42nd overall.
Moline also had two individual qualifiers for the boys’ race. Seniors Jackson Rudd (16:49.3) and Zach Hemmen (17:05.8) punched their tickets to Quincy as the third and fifth individual qualifiers.
“Jackson has run consistent and solid all season long,” Taylor said. “He put the time in over the summer and I’m proud of his accomplishment today. And Zach is another one. He had some setbacks and missed a few meets, but brought his A+ game today and was able to make sectionals. Super proud of them today.”
Moline will send Rudd and Hemmen and the entire girls’ team to sectionals. Taylor knows how impressive it is to have such a large portion of the team advance.
“I’m extremely happy to continue on,” Taylor said. “We train all season and go through dual meets and invitational to get ready to perform at the very end of the season. We are towards the end here and getting ready for sectionals now. I’m very excited to see what’s going to happen and I know this team will be ready to compete next week.”
Yorkville’s Anna Hunter won the girls’ race with a time of 17:43. Minooka claimed the team title with 28 points, beating out Yorkville by three points. United Township finished ninth with 228 points.
Joliet West’s Marcellus Mines placed first in the boys’ race with a time of 14:40.3, a new course record at Empire Park. Minooka won the boys’ team title as well with 40 points, finishing four points ahead of Plainfield South. UT finished seventh with 218 points and Moline (230) ninth.
Qualifying Moline and UT runners will race next Saturday at Bob Mays Park in Quincy.