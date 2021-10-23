UT, Moline cross country athletes qualify for sectionals

Neither UT nor Moline had athletes on the podiums, but both schools had success at the Class 3A cross country regional at Empire Park on Saturday.

The Moline girls cross country team grabbed the final qualifying spot for next week’s sectional meet at Quincy beating out Joliet West by 10 points for sixth place. There was a lot of uncertainty as schools waited around for results to see who would qualify.

“Always a lot of nerves for me,” Moline coach Tauwon Taylor said. “I woke up at like 2 a.m. anxious because I wanted to get going with the meet to see what was going to happen. It was a nail-biter for sure watching our girls’ race today. The top three were out in front and close together which was excellent, but our back half did what they had to do to maintain our spot.”

Alexis Havercamp was the Maroons’ top finisher with a time of 19 minutes, 44.9 seconds in the 3-mile race, with Abby Delieck (20:07.6) and Lily Jorgenso (20:10.5) close behind. The trio finished 26th, 31st and 32nd overall.