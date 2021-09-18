UT, Moline duos win at Geneseo Invite; PV dominant as a team

Fellow Panther senior Veloz, meantime, had a much closer finish as his winning time of 16:41.4 edged Geneseo's Justin Johnson by a little over three seconds.

"It's always the plan to win, but coming here, I wasn't sure if I could win or not," he said. "It's a hard course, and I figured (Johnson) would be there with me. He definitely pushed me to the limit; it wasn't an easy win."

For Veloz, Saturday's win was his first invitational title of the season. Now, he is hoping for more.

"It's good, but I definitely can do better," he said. "I hope it goes up from here. I want to come back and see if I can win more."

Among the younger classes, the Moline girls' harriers scored individual victories in the freshman and sophomore competitions.

The Maroons' Alexis Havercamp took the sophomore win with a time of 20:42.6, while teammate Lily Jorgenson was the freshman winner with a 21:37.2 clocking.

"I ran here last year in middle school (with the John Deere team)," said Havercamp. "I like hilly courses, and I was just a couple of seconds short of my P.R."

"I just wanted to shave my time and try my best," Jorgenson added. "I'm just excited that we get to have a good season this year."