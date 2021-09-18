UT, Moline duos win at Geneseo Invite; PV dominant as a team

GENESEO — Taking place for the first time since 2018, the Geneseo cross country invitational returned with a unique format.
In order to finish ahead of the warmest of Saturday's weather, the boys' and girls' runners raced together and were grouped by class, starting with the freshmen and finishing with the seniors.
That afforded multiple runners from the competing teams the opportunity to strike gold, and a pair of competitors from Moline and United Township did just that at Richmond Hill Park.
In the two senior-class races, the Panthers' duo of Logan Veloz and Maddie Miller completed their three-mile runs at the head of their respective packs, with Miller's time of 19:17.9 putting her well ahead of runner-up Abby DeBlieck of Moline (20:51.0).
"I just went into the race wanting to go out big," Miller said. "We had a hard pack, and the hills were tough, so I knew what was coming and prepared myself. That helped me going in, and my performance was good."
Saturday's win gives Miller four wins in the five invitationals UT has competed at this fall, with the exception being a 17th-place showing at Peoria's First to the Finish Invite.
"With this being my senior year, my goal this year is to make it all the way to state," she said. "It's good to get focused on that early."
Fellow Panther senior Veloz, meantime, had a much closer finish as his winning time of 16:41.4 edged Geneseo's Justin Johnson by a little over three seconds.
"It's always the plan to win, but coming here, I wasn't sure if I could win or not," he said. "It's a hard course, and I figured (Johnson) would be there with me. He definitely pushed me to the limit; it wasn't an easy win."
For Veloz, Saturday's win was his first invitational title of the season. Now, he is hoping for more.
"It's good, but I definitely can do better," he said. "I hope it goes up from here. I want to come back and see if I can win more."
Among the younger classes, the Moline girls' harriers scored individual victories in the freshman and sophomore competitions.
The Maroons' Alexis Havercamp took the sophomore win with a time of 20:42.6, while teammate Lily Jorgenson was the freshman winner with a 21:37.2 clocking.
"I ran here last year in middle school (with the John Deere team)," said Havercamp. "I like hilly courses, and I was just a couple of seconds short of my P.R."
"I just wanted to shave my time and try my best," Jorgenson added. "I'm just excited that we get to have a good season this year."
PV dominates as a team: Running as a split squad with its other athletes in action at Saturday's Heartland Classic in Pella, Iowa, the Pleasant Valley Spartans still won seven of the eight races as it captured the cumulative team title.
PV also crowned a pair of individual champions. In the junior boys' race, Jacob Mumey hit the tape in 16:23.1 to finish nearly a half-minute up on the Maple Leafs' Gavin Allison.
"I came in knowing it was going to be a tough course, with all the ups and downs," said Mumey. "My goal was to make myself feel comfortable, and get the win. It definitely could've been better, so the only way to go is up."
Freshman teammate Cameron Gotto struck gold in his race with a 17:13.8 clocking. Like Mumey, he topped a Geneseo runner — Dylan Gehl (17:54.7) — to take the title.
"I think my approach was relatively the same, to get out ahead and stay with the fast pack," Gotto said, referring to running in a larger group with both boys' and girls' runners. "I had my eyes on who to look out for, and I stuck with them."
Solid day for Leafs: As for meet host Geneseo, it enjoyed a solid day with second-place team showings in six of the eight races.
In the senior boys' competition, the Leafs came close to joining junior girls' team winner Ottawa as the other non-PV champion. Geneseo tallied 52 points to finish just two behind the Spartan seniors.
"We had a great day," said Geneseo boys' coach Todd Ehlert. "We're still getting into shape, but most of our guys ran their best race at this course, and my seniors really ran well."