UTHS’s Miller and Riverdale’s Murray take 1st at Moline Invitational

“I haven’t set a personal record since freshman year so a few minutes after the race was over it was really overwhelming for me because I have been working toward this moment for four years now," Miller said. "It feels really good.”

Miller admitted that the weather conditions made it hard to keep a positive mindset during some parts of the course. However, at the beginning of the race she decided to just accept it.

“Today, I just wanted to have fun,” Miller said. “It wasn’t the ideal meet for any of us, but we all have to run in the same conditions. I just kept a positive mind and tried to do everything I could to keep my lead and stay with (Schuering). Once you’re out there, you just go to keep going.”

The five-team boys’ race followed with the added challenge of running a muddy course that had just been trampled over three times minutes before.

Yet as soon as the race started, Riverdale’s Tommy Murray, Quincy’s Fiker Rosen and United Township’s Logan Veloz separated themselves from the pack on the flooded east portion before the first turn. The three ran together for almost two laps before Murray gradually built a small lead during the final lap.