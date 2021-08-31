UTHS’s Miller and Riverdale’s Murray take 1st at Moline Invitational

The Moline Invitational on Tuesday felt more like a slip-and-slide at times than a cross country event.
The course at Empire Park was flooded in many parts and the rain never let up. Puddles as deep as two feet accumulated on the east side of the course that caused more than a few runners to fall during their three-mile race.
One runner who fought through the mud and small rain-made streams was United Township’s Maddie Miller. The senior was battling with Quincy’s Anna Schuering for the lead much of the race before Miller created an impressive amount of separation on the second lap.
“I just tried to stay with (Schuering),” Miller said. “I didn’t want to let her get too far away. Around a mile and half I tried to break away to make it easier for myself at the end.”
And she did exactly that in the four-team girls race.
Miller catapulted ahead and never relented to finish first and capture a new personal best time of 18:53.9 for a three-mile run, a time that was well ahead of any other runner. Schuering (19:27.8) finished second and Moline’s Alexis Havercamp (20:34) finished third.
Tears of joy fell from Miller’s face after realizing she had just run the fastest race of her life in less than ideal conditions. It was a moment that Miller had been training for by upping her running mileage to 40 a week.
“I haven’t set a personal record since freshman year so a few minutes after the race was over it was really overwhelming for me because I have been working toward this moment for four years now," Miller said. "It feels really good.”
Miller admitted that the weather conditions made it hard to keep a positive mindset during some parts of the course. However, at the beginning of the race she decided to just accept it.
“Today, I just wanted to have fun,” Miller said. “It wasn’t the ideal meet for any of us, but we all have to run in the same conditions. I just kept a positive mind and tried to do everything I could to keep my lead and stay with (Schuering). Once you’re out there, you just go to keep going.”
The five-team boys’ race followed with the added challenge of running a muddy course that had just been trampled over three times minutes before.
Yet as soon as the race started, Riverdale’s Tommy Murray, Quincy’s Fiker Rosen and United Township’s Logan Veloz separated themselves from the pack on the flooded east portion before the first turn. The three ran together for almost two laps before Murray gradually built a small lead during the final lap.
“At that point, I was kind of feeling like I could pull away a little bit,” Murray said. “I wasn’t quite sure how good his kick was, and I don’t have a very good kick, so I wanted to create some room between us. I just pulled away and I felt alright, so I kept up that pace.”
Similar to Miller, the lead Murray gained in the final lap was substantial. Murray finished first with a time of 15:31.6 and Rosen finished second at 16:18.6, with Veloz following at 16:24.8.
“Winning my first cross country race is a great way to start the season,” Murray said. “It was a gritty race. A lot of puddles and mud. A lot of it was pretty competitive up in the front so it felt great to finish first.”
Murray said the water had weighed down his shoes and clothes, and the puddles threw off his rhythm. But the goal was still the same before the race, whether he was drenched or not.
“My biggest goal was to win,” Murray said. “The whole team wanted to win. We wanted to win as a team and we weren’t quite able to do that, but that’s OK. I just wanted to win the race. I didn’t care about time too much because of the weather.”
Quincy did win the boys team competition with 38 points. Riverdale (42) placed second ahead of Moline (59), United Township (86) and Rock Island (119).
Quincy (40 points) also won the girls team title ahead of Moline (49), Rock Island (54) and UT (74).
In the boys race, Riverdale’s Landis Musser (16:31.1) and Peyton Sand (17:09.6) placed fourth and seventh, respectively. Moline rounded out the top 10 with Jackson Ruud (17.17.1) in eighth, Hunter Toye (17:26.4) in ninth and Zach Hemmen (17:28.2) in 10th.
Moline’s Abby Deblieck (20:51.3) placed fourth in the girls' race and Rock Island’s Mackenzie Meirhaeghe (21.24.4) came in fifth. Rock Island had two more top 10 finishers in Norah Wright (22:04.8) and Mary Stockdale (22:10.2), who finished eighth and ninth. Moline’s Ryleigh Robertson (22:16.3) placed 10th.