UT's Maddie Miller commits to UIS to continue cross country career

One of the best cross country runners in the Western Big 6 has made her college decision.
United Township’s Maddie Miller, who won four meets and placed second at the WB6 conference championship this season, inked her national letter of intent with Division II University of Illinois Springfield on Friday night.
It was a commitment that came naturally. UIS coach Tyler Pence attended Miller’s sectional meet in Quincy, and that showed Miller all she needed to know.
“That day, Pence came to watch me and we got to connect some more,” Miller said. “I just knew it was where I wanted to go to school. I verbally committed right there. They had a lot to offer me. Their running program is really great. They have great coaches, Tyler Pence and Emmons King, and they have been nothing but great to me. That stood out to me. They also have a great academics and a psychology program.”
Miller made her announcement at the QC Marathon Building in East Moline in lieu of a traditional school signing day event, which UTHS did not have. She celebrated with friends, family, teammates and coaches who attended the event.
“My family has been there for me through it all, as well as my coaches,” Miller said. “I’m very grateful that God has supported me with this support system. My grandpa has been there for me as well. I’m very grateful.”
Joe Moreno, Miller’s grandpa, is a race director in the Quad-Cities. He is one of Miller’s biggest influences and got her running competitively by sixth grade.
Miller set a new personal record this season after not surpassing her previous PR that was set back in her freshman year. And she broke it in the pouring rain with puddles over a foot deep, ending her three-mile race with a time of 18 minutes, 21.8 seconds.
“I mean, a runner can’t ask much more than a PR,” Miller said. “It was great day. After a couple years of plateauing, it felt really amazing to get that PR.”
The Panther runner upped her weekly mileage from 25 to 40 miles this season, one of the big reasons she claims has made her successful.
Also released Friday was the girls cross country all-conference teams, which had Miller as a first-team member. It was the perfect end to a season that even Miller didn’t see coming.
“Before this season, I didn’t think I was capable of going to a four-year university on a pretty decent scholarship,” Miller said. “It’s such a surprise to me because I didn’t think I would end up in this moment. I thought I would end up in a community college, which there is nothing wrong with that, but I just had a lot more in store for myself. I’m really happy how it all fell out.