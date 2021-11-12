UT's Maddie Miller commits to UIS to continue cross country career

One of the best cross country runners in the Western Big 6 has made her college decision.

United Township’s Maddie Miller, who won four meets and placed second at the WB6 conference championship this season, inked her national letter of intent with Division II University of Illinois Springfield on Friday night.

It was a commitment that came naturally. UIS coach Tyler Pence attended Miller’s sectional meet in Quincy, and that showed Miller all she needed to know.

“That day, Pence came to watch me and we got to connect some more,” Miller said. “I just knew it was where I wanted to go to school. I verbally committed right there. They had a lot to offer me. Their running program is really great. They have great coaches, Tyler Pence and Emmons King, and they have been nothing but great to me. That stood out to me. They also have a great academics and a psychology program.”

Miller made her announcement at the QC Marathon Building in East Moline in lieu of a traditional school signing day event, which UTHS did not have. She celebrated with friends, family, teammates and coaches who attended the event.