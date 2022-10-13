UT's Tapia-Macias wins WB6 individual title, named MVP at conference meet

In her first-ever Western Big 6 Conference cross-country meet, United Township High School’s Rubi Tapia-Macias made sure everyone learned her name.

The freshman set a personal-record time of 18:06.2 to finish as the WB6 girls individual champion Thursday at Empire Park. Tapia-Macias was also named the girls MVP.

Tapia-Macias was side-by-side with Quincy’s Olivia Schuering for the final two laps, but a strong push in the final stretch gave the Panther the conference crown by 3.2 seconds.

“I told her before the race if you make a move, make it decisive,” UT girls cross country coach Colin Young said. “I got a little nervous because it gets narrow (at the end of the race) and Rubi was weaving in and out lapping people, so I wasn’t sure she was going to win, but she waited until the end which made it more dramatic.

“She never gave up. She just kept going.”

Young said it was the first UT girl to win a WB6 title in over 40 years.

It was Tapia-Macias’ fifth top 3 finish this season and third victory. She began her high school career at the Moline Invitational at Empire Park in August and ran a 20:26.4, but less than two months later the freshman runner cut two minutes and led the pack.

“It’s really exciting and kind of shocking,” Tapia-Macias said. “I saw the finish line and I just really wanted to win. I gave it my all at the end and pushed through.”

With winds close to 20 miles per hour, the wind chill was in the 40s, which Tapia-Macias said helped her not get as tired. She was fourth after the first lap, but quickly caught up to Schuering on the second lap and kept pace until pulling away at the end.

“We have a race plan and she executes it perfectly,” Young said. “She races smart and knows not to jump out too fast. She also has that thing you can’t really teach – the will to win and the want to give it her all. She’s had a few races like this where she’s used her kick at the end – like when she won at Detweiler (Park) – and it shows she has what it takes. I think she can be a state runner and even a college runner if she wants to.”

Despite edging Scheuring for the top spot, Quincy won the girls team title with 34 points. Sterling (74) was second followed by Geneseo (81), Rock Island (94), Moline (105), UT (142) and Galesburg (183).

Rock Island's Mackenzie Meirhaeghe was the next top local finisher, placing fourth with a time of 19:26. Moline’s Brooke Medinger (7th), Alleman’s Clarisa Ostrowski (8th) and Rock Island’s Norah Wright (9th) also placed inside the top 10.

Quincy also won the team title in the boys race, totaling 66 points – two points ahead of Sterling. The Golden Warriors were led by individual champion Dale Johnson, who posted a 15:23.5 clocking. He was named WB6 MVP.

The top local finisher was Genesseo’s Dylan Gehl. The sophomore finished 25 seconds behind the lead, but 12 seconds ahead of fourth with a time of 15:58.1. It was only the second time all season Gehl ran under 16 minutes, he said.

“Going into this race, I knew I really wanted it,” Gehl said. “I have been thinking all week about how much work we have put into this season and how much conference means to us. I figured I would run my heart out and see the results I would end up with.”

Geneseo placed third as a team with 78 points. Rock Island (104), Moline (116) and Alleman (127) followed in fourth, fifth and sixth.

The Maple Leafs’ Tyler Gehl (14th) and Samuel Mosbarger (15th) also placed inside the top 20.

“While the medals are nice, it’s really the team and running itself we love the most,” Gehl said. “Having a nice race like that where you put it all on the line and finish with nothing left in the tank is what it is all about.”

Moline’s Hunter Toye (6th), Rock Island’s Gabe Mahn (8th), Alleman’s Danny Darrow (9th) and Rocky’s Ian Regur (10th) were also near the top.

Regional races will be held Oct. 22. Alleman will travel to Rock Falls for the Class 1A regional, Geneseo and Rock Island will compete in the Class 2A Morris Regional, and Moline and United Township will race in the Class 3A Minooka Regional.