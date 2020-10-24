UT's Veloz, Moline's McClellan advance to sectional

“It would have been nice to walk the course beforehand,” McClellan said. “I rolled my ankle a couple of times. Even with all of that, my last mile felt good up until the final turn where I was just exhausted.”

A four-year sectional qualifier, McClellan was happy to be back in the postseason hunt on Saturday.

“The plan this year was just to qualify for sectionals, which is always a fun meet,” McClellan said. “Of course I was really looking forward to state this year, since the last year of high school is usually the fastest, but sectionals will have a state feel to it, even if there’s no race to look forward to afterward.”

Veloz and McClellan were the only two locals to advance to the next round from either the boys or the girls' races. Jon Hutton of Moline was on the outside looking in, just a few positions behind Veloz in 34th place with a time of 16:27.

“I’m really happy with how I’ve done this season,” Hutton said. “The first three years I just tried to power through the races, but this year I was a lot smarter. I gave it everything I had out there today.”

On the girls' side, United Township's Maddie Miller was the top individual from the area. She finished 36th in 20:02, just four seconds behind the final individual qualifying spot.