UT's Veloz, Moline's McClellan advance to sectional

OSWEGO — Logan Veloz, United Township High School’s top cross country runner, had to wait about 80 minutes to fully learn his fate at the Class 3A Oswego Regional meet on Saturday.
After the first flight of top runners finished, Veloz found himself sitting as the fifth-best individual not on a projected qualifying team, the last available spot for individuals looking to advance to next weekend's Chicago Sectional.
Two races later, Veloz’s time of 16 minutes, 1 second, 25th overall, stood up and the Panther junior sealed his spot as a sectional qualifier, joined by Moline’s Jackson McClellan who qualified in sixth place with a time of 15:33.
While reaching his goal of breaking 16 minutes, Veloz was also happy to extend his season.
“Coming into the race I was projected to be the first or second guy left out,” Veloz said of his individual performance. “After the race, I knew I had a chance to make it. I haven’t had the best year, but I was able to get a personal best on a course that isn’t set up to get those.”
The course didn’t have any tough hills but featured some uneven ground in certain sections that made it difficult to keep pace and led to a few rolled ankles.
Runners from the local area also weren’t able to walk or run the course before their event but were instead sent a video of the course recorded from the back of a golf cart.
“It would have been nice to walk the course beforehand,” McClellan said. “I rolled my ankle a couple of times. Even with all of that, my last mile felt good up until the final turn where I was just exhausted.”
A four-year sectional qualifier, McClellan was happy to be back in the postseason hunt on Saturday.
“The plan this year was just to qualify for sectionals, which is always a fun meet,” McClellan said. “Of course I was really looking forward to state this year, since the last year of high school is usually the fastest, but sectionals will have a state feel to it, even if there’s no race to look forward to afterward.”
Veloz and McClellan were the only two locals to advance to the next round from either the boys or the girls' races. Jon Hutton of Moline was on the outside looking in, just a few positions behind Veloz in 34th place with a time of 16:27.
“I’m really happy with how I’ve done this season,” Hutton said. “The first three years I just tried to power through the races, but this year I was a lot smarter. I gave it everything I had out there today.”
On the girls' side, United Township's Maddie Miller was the top individual from the area. She finished 36th in 20:02, just four seconds behind the final individual qualifying spot.
The Panthers junior wished she could have moved on to the next round, but was optimistic following the COVID-19 altered season and is looking forward to track and the next cross country season.
“I think I definitely could have done better today because I know that I can always do better,” Miller said. “But this was a better year than any other season I’ve had. I’m proud of all of the girls on the team, and we came a long way and made improvements throughout the season.”
