Wallick, freshmen earn state trophy for Tipton girls

A strong pack in the first mile, with four in the top 30, paved the way for a successful finish. By the second mile, Wallick gained separation, but Edens and Rebecca Hinderaker were close together.

“We all kind of have staggered starts, me especially starting off a lot slower,” Wallick said. “Some of the freshmen start off a little faster. Usually, we’re pretty good at staying with each other.”

By the time Wallick (16th in 20 minutes, 31 seconds), Edens (20th in 20:39) and Hinderacker (24th in 21:02) crossed the finish line, the Raiders' third runner had yet to finish. Junior Alyssa Mente and freshman Addie Nerem, Tipton’s fourth and fifth runners, finished well before Williamsburg’s fourth.

It ignited a celebration.

“They put it together at the right time,” Tigers coach Eric Walsh said.

When the year began, Tipton experienced tough sledding. No one was in great shape, causing some to stop after two miles during practice.

Over the last month, it began to hit its stride.

“We hit the halfway point of the season and I think that’s when we really began to shine,” Wallick said.