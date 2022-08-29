'We're going to make them notice': Rocky boys cross country has eyes set on special season

There is no hiding anymore. Everyone has seen what Rock Island can do.

The Rock Island High School boys cross country team sent a message to the rest of the Western Big 6 at the season-opening Moline Invitational at Empire Park last Monday.

The Rocks placed seventh at the conference meet last year, but they finished second in the 10-team race and ahead of every WB6 school last Monday.

“We (the team) have been having this conversation about bringing Rock Island boys cross country back to a level of respectability,” coach Jarrin Williams said. “That’s no disrespect to our other teams because we have had good athletes here and there, but we’ve never had a team arrive at the right time.”

That is, until now. And the core will be here next year, too.

Juniors Ian Regur and JP Putnam were the lone bright spots in the Rocks’ 2021 season, but freshman Gabe Mahn and junior Asa Mahn made statements at the Moline Invitational. Regur and Gabe Mahn finished sixth and seventh, and Putnam and Asa Mahn followed right behind at 12th and 13th, respectively.

Rock Island finished with 73 points, 26 ahead of Quincy to finish as the top WB6 school.

“It’s been fun because it’s been business — we talked about making no mistake that if we show up, we’re going to make them notice us,” Williams said. “But there’s also no mistaking that we are going to have to keep working because those teams aren’t going to be OK with us beating them. I think it may be a little bit scary, but I think it’s really exciting for the guys because it’s a challenge that they’ve been accepting.”

That challenge is due to the fact that Rock Island hasn’t won the Western Big 6 boys cross country since 2005 — and the team knows it.

“Well the kids know that because I share it with them,” Williams said. “They even laugh because only a couple of them were alive when that team won.”

However, that could change this season. The team is motivated, talented and have been working towards the goal of competing for a conference title for months.

Williams is limited to what he can do with the group in the summer, but that didn’t stop the team from practicing together. Regur and Asa Mahn, the two elected captains, organized summer running five days a week.

“It was the summer before sophomore year that we really started to step up and lead practices over the summer,” Regur said. “Asa and I are pretty good role models for the team. We both love the sport of running and have goals that we want to achieve for this group. We just hope the other guys can see that and want the same thing.”

One of those athletes that’s taken in the training has been Gabe Mahn. The freshman runner has taken a lot from his brother Asa, but what he has been able to do himself in a short period of time has impressed Williams.

“To see him have the poise he did during that race (Moline Invitational) as a freshman to go out and compete and not be intimidated was great to see,” Williams said. “Because he actually improved during the race. He didn’t go out there and die, but was actually a little farther back and running with his brother, but when he came around the second mile he had clearly made a move.”

Gabe Mahn finished his first varsity race at 16:58.90, which was a personal best. He said having Regur in front of him allowed him to focus on a teammate to chase to get through the final mile.

“I was just exhausted, but I’ve been training hard this summer and I was really happy with how I ran,” Gabe Mahn said. “I was just telling myself to hold up and keep pushing and passing people.”

But Gabe is just one of the four Rocks that have improved tremendously over the past 12 months. Williams said his team is still looking for that fifth qualifying runner, but what he saw last Monday was promising.

“They did exactly what was issued to them as a challenge in the first meet — we wanted to get noticed,” Williams said. “We wanted to send a message that we’re going to be taken seriously this year. It’s crazy because they’re only going to get better if I can keep them healthy. We know that the good teams are going to be there later in the season so we have to keep working, but we celebrated Monday and now we will get back at it.”

And the team has big goals for the end of the year. They don’t want their performance at the Moline Invitational to define their season.

“We want, and we know this is ambitious, but we want to compete for a qualifying team spot at sectionals,” Williams said. “Not just assume we will qualify for regionals or sectionals, but think big and then let’s do the work to get where we want to go.

“And they have shown up every day and put the work in to work towards that goal. I’m glad they are doing that and I’m excited for the season.”