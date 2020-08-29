West Carroll state medalist Nevills eyeing more cross country success

SAVANNA — As a sophomore in 2018, a mere tenth of a second separated Briar Nevills from an opportunity to compete at the IHSA Class 1A state boys cross country meet.
Last fall, the West Carroll standout not only redeemed the near-miss of the previous season, he made the most of his first state run at Peoria's Detweiller Park when he became the first Thunder harrier — boy or girl — to earn an all-state medal.
Following up a state-qualifying time of 17:07 at the Oregon Sectional, Nevills covered Detweiller's three miles in 15:24 to finish in 20th place.
"Last year, going to state was one of my biggest goals after missing out my sophomore year," he said. "(Getting all-state) never went through my mind. I knew all about it, but I wasn't thinking about it. Once I got to state, I was just thinking about running my race, and finishing.
"After I finished, I sat down and was changing when (West Carroll coach Travis Findlay) ran over and asked me, 'Did you stay in that (finishing) position? If you did, you get a medal.' I was so tired, I didn't even get up and cheer."
Now, after months of uncertainty because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevills is cheered by the prospect of a senior season, albeit a truncated one that gets underway on Thursday at Genoa-Kingston and may not include a state meet. That is still to be determined by IHSA officials.
"My goals and expectations for this year are way higher," he said. "I want to win regionals and sectionals after taking second and fourth (respectively) last year; those are the big ones. After that, I want to try to win a state title, but right now, I'm mainly shooting for top 10.
"Another of my big goals is helping us win as a team. One of the reasons I got a (state) medal last year was that I had my teammates and family down there with me. We've got some new guys, and they've been working hard. They deserve to win."
A three-sport standout for the Thunder, Nevills had a prior taste of state-tournament competition in wrestling, qualifying for the 1A individual state meet in Champaign as a sophomore 113-pounder.
However, last fall's cross country breakthrough and subsequent top 20 performance inspired him to take his summer workout regimen to a higher level.
"Like with everybody, this summer was odd, but especially odd for Briar after we graduated two of last year's top three runners," Findlay said. "A lot of the work he did was on his own, and he did a good job of it. He adjusted his workouts as to not overdo his miles, and he added swimming and cycling to his workout schedule.
"Last year, he came in with a chip on his shoulder. There was no doubt about being able to qualify for state, it was more about, is getting there good enough?"
