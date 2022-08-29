Western Big 6 cross country: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch:

Rock Island boys: One of the biggest surprises to begin the 2022 cross country season was Rock Island finishing second as a team at the season-opening Moline Invitational. The Rocks placed seventh at the Western Big 6 championships last season, but a young core has grown into a solid group of four. Ian Regur finished sixth and freshman Gabe Mahn, who made his varsity debut, placed seventh. JP Putnam and Asa Mahn followed close behind at 12th and 13th, respectively. Coach Jarrin Williams said this type of turnaround wasn’t shocking because he has seen the work that has gone on during the offseason, but understands that other teams in the conference have now taken notice.

Geneseo girls: The Maple Leafs began their season with a strong showing at the Moline Invitational by placing third. Geneseo finished second in the Western Big 6 Championships last season. Senior Jaide Flowers, who earned all-conference honors last year, will be the Maple Leafs’ fastest runner this season. Flowers finished 12th at the Moline Invitational last Monday, but the Maple Leafs also have a trio of runners capable of high finishes. Junior Katlyn Seaman, senior Joselyn Reisner and junior Emma DeBaene all placed inside the top 20 at the Moline Invitational.

Geneseo boys: The Geneseo boys placed fourth at the Moline Invitational to begin the season with strong performances from Tyler Gehl and Dylan Gehl. The Maple Leafs placed second at the Western Big 6 Championships last season and bring back Gavin Allison, Cooper Schaad and Sam Mosbarger, in addition to Tyler Gehl and Dylan Gehl, who all placed within the top 20 at the conference meet last year. Geneseo will be battling Quincy and Rock Island for one of the top spots by the end of the year.

Individuals to watch:

Rubi Tapia-Macias, fr., United Township: In her first high school cross country meet Monday, Tapia-Macias shocked the field with an impressive 20:26.40 at the Moline Invitational. The freshman runner finished ahead of every other Western Big 6 opponent. Tapia-Macias was the only Panther to finish in the top 30 and is on pace to be one of the biggest surprises of 2022.

Mackenzie Meihaeghe, sr., Rock Island: The senior runner was fifth in the first meet of the season at the Moline Invitational. Meihaeghe was the second fastest Western Big 6 runner with a time of 20:41.50. Last season, Meihaeghe placed 19th at the WB6 championships and finished third in the Geneseo Invitational, her highest finish of the season.

Alexis Havercamp, jr., Moline: Havercamp finished sixth at the Moline Invitational to begin her junior season. She ran the three-mile race in 20:55.20, which was the third fastest time of Western Big 6 runners. Havercamp was a first team WB6 member last season after a top 10 finish at the Big 6 meet and reaching sectionals with a 19:45 time in regionals.

Kade Rodgers, sr., United Township: Rodgers placed 24th in the Moline Invitational last Monday, but ran the course 11 seconds faster than he did last year. The senior runner set a PR at the Western Big 6 meet last year at 16:42.50 to finish seventh. Rodgers is expected to be one of the leaders of a Panther squad that will have a lot of new faces such as Gabriel Esparza, who finished 14th at the Moline Invitational.

— Compiled by Jackson Stone