Young Rams building on 2019 cross country success

PORT BYRON — A three time Class 1A sectional cross country qualifier, former Riverdale standout Kevin Claus experienced his individual success without having the framework of a team to do it within.
Last fall, the Rams were able to to field a full boys' cross country squad for the first time since 2007, with Claus as their head coach.
The early results were indeed encouraging. With an all-underclass lineup consisting of four freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, Riverdale qualified for the sectional meet for the first time since 2006. With their top six runners back this fall, the Rams look to build upon that foundation.
"Getting to sectionals was a surprise, and the guys were amped to do that," said Claus. "This was our first boys team since 2007, and to get to sectionals was remarkable. That's what fueled our team and made them prepare even harder for this season.
"They know there's so much more to give, and with more effort, there's many things they can improve upon."
Having competed in a pair of quadrangulars, both of which included Three Rivers Conference rival and 2019 1A state team qualifier Sherrard, as well as a triangular meet with Western Big 6 members Alleman and Geneseo, Riverdale has tested itself in a season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We want to prove we can run with a team like Sherrard," said Claus, a 2013 Riverdale graduate who scored a pair of top five regional finishes during his prep career.
The leader of the pack for the Rams is sophomore Tommy Murray, who made an impressive prep debut last fall with a third-place finish at the TRAC meet, topped only by since-graduated Tyler Kibling of Rockridge and runner-up Jacob Belha of Sherrard.
At the regional meet in Rock Falls, Murray placed seventh, with classmate Landis Musser finishing just two spots shy of a top 20 showing.
"Tommy is a well-balanced individual who does the right things at the right time," said Claus. "He definitely brings a good vibe to the program. He's a great kid to have on the team."
Encouraged by last year's finish, the Rams had set for themselves a goal of making it to the state meet in Peoria this season, but a revised schedule has effectively condensed the postseason down to a series of regional meets set for Oct. 24 in all three classes.
But with everyone set to return in 2021, that means that goal can be deferred rather than denied.
"Getting to the state meet is everybody's goal, and we thought we had enough to make it there this year," Claus said. "Pushing it up a year, that gives us the chance to be even more ready and prepared for next season."
