Young Rams building on 2019 cross country success

PORT BYRON — A three time Class 1A sectional cross country qualifier, former Riverdale standout Kevin Claus experienced his individual success without having the framework of a team to do it within.

Last fall, the Rams were able to to field a full boys' cross country squad for the first time since 2007, with Claus as their head coach.

The early results were indeed encouraging. With an all-underclass lineup consisting of four freshmen, two sophomores and a junior, Riverdale qualified for the sectional meet for the first time since 2006. With their top six runners back this fall, the Rams look to build upon that foundation.

"Getting to sectionals was a surprise, and the guys were amped to do that," said Claus. "This was our first boys team since 2007, and to get to sectionals was remarkable. That's what fueled our team and made them prepare even harder for this season.

"They know there's so much more to give, and with more effort, there's many things they can improve upon."

Having competed in a pair of quadrangulars, both of which included Three Rivers Conference rival and 2019 1A state team qualifier Sherrard, as well as a triangular meet with Western Big 6 members Alleman and Geneseo, Riverdale has tested itself in a season altered by the COVID-19 pandemic.