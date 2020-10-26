Young runners come up big in 1A regional

Both Reed and Downing felt equally confident Ridgewood could advance as a team.

"We knew it'd be tough competition so we were aiming for top 5," Reed said. "Everyone always gives their all, so we felt pretty confident."

"I'm really excited to see what we can do at sectionals," Downing added. "We're going to run our best and leave it all out there."

MerCo youngsters excel: For Mercer County's girls and boys teams, the young guns helped blaze a trail for the Golden Eagles to enjoy double representation Saturday in Seneca.

On the girls side, sophomore Eden Mueller placed eighth with a time of 19:41.7, and that effort combined with top-20 showings from freshmen Maddie Hofmann and Sophia Santiago enabled MerCo to earn the fifth and final team berth.

"My goal was to get under 20 minutes, and I wanted to get top 10 for sure," said Mueller, who finished seven-tenths of a second behind Stark County senior Alyssa Dyken. "I hope to get a new PR at sectionals."

For the MerCo boys, sophomore Derek Coulter also hit the tape in eighth place with a time of 16:31.7, helping the Eagles to a third-place team showing.

"My goal was to help us advance to sectionals as a team," said Coulter, whose efforts were bolstered by top-20 showings from junior Dalton Koenig-Plath and sophomore Lucas Arnold. "My time was nothing outstanding for what I expected, but I'm happy with it."

