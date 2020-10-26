Young runners come up big in 1A regional

Featuring a roster that on paper looks light on experience, the Ridgewood girls cross country team has nonetheless made tremendous strides this autumn.
After winning their first Lincoln Trail Conference title nearly two weeks ago, the youthful Spartans continued to add to their resume by finishing third at last Saturday's Class 1A Alleman Regional, earning one of five team berths at this weekend's Seneca Sectional.
In fact, two of the younger Spartan runners, sophomore Kendra Downing and freshman Miranda Reed, set the pace for Ridgewood in its regional run with top-10 performances, with Downing's third-place, 19-minute, 20-second effort leading the way.
"I wanted to break 20 minutes, because I'd never done that before," said Downing, who posted a time of 20:47 at the LTC meet to finish second behind the area's top freshman, Annawan-Wethersfield's Kennady Anderson. "I also wanted to advance to sectionals. Those were my goals coming into this."
Reed, who took fourth at the LTC meet with a time of 21:11, also built on that performance by posting a personal-best time of 19:48.8 to finish ninth in the regional at Rock Island's Saukie Golf Course.
"I just kept pushing and pushing. Hard work definitely pays off," said Reed. "I was definitely hoping for top 10, but my goal really was to get in the (20-minute range)."
Both Reed and Downing felt equally confident Ridgewood could advance as a team.
"We knew it'd be tough competition so we were aiming for top 5," Reed said. "Everyone always gives their all, so we felt pretty confident."
"I'm really excited to see what we can do at sectionals," Downing added. "We're going to run our best and leave it all out there."
MerCo youngsters excel: For Mercer County's girls and boys teams, the young guns helped blaze a trail for the Golden Eagles to enjoy double representation Saturday in Seneca.
On the girls side, sophomore Eden Mueller placed eighth with a time of 19:41.7, and that effort combined with top-20 showings from freshmen Maddie Hofmann and Sophia Santiago enabled MerCo to earn the fifth and final team berth.
"My goal was to get under 20 minutes, and I wanted to get top 10 for sure," said Mueller, who finished seven-tenths of a second behind Stark County senior Alyssa Dyken. "I hope to get a new PR at sectionals."
For the MerCo boys, sophomore Derek Coulter also hit the tape in eighth place with a time of 16:31.7, helping the Eagles to a third-place team showing.
"My goal was to help us advance to sectionals as a team," said Coulter, whose efforts were bolstered by top-20 showings from junior Dalton Koenig-Plath and sophomore Lucas Arnold. "My time was nothing outstanding for what I expected, but I'm happy with it."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!