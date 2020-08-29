Youth ready to power Titans in cross country

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KEWANEE — Assessing this year's Annawan-Wethersfield girls cross country squad, head coach Creston Fenn is thinking back to the state of his program circa 2012.

That was the autumn before three-time Class 1A all-state runner Kirstie Ramsey began her prep career, a tenure which coincided with a period of great team success for the Titans, including a third-place state meet finish in 2014.

In this year's A-W squad, Fenn sees many similarities and an equal amount of potential, although the Titans have a sizable void to fill with the loss of another state qualifier in Crystal Musgrave.

Musgrave, who reached state for the first time as a sophomore last fall but had to withdraw from the competition after falling during the meet and injuring her knee, has transferred to Pekin to compete for a Dragon squad that was just two places shy of a 3A state team berth last year.

"We still keep in touch with Crystal," Fenn said. "We'll definitely miss her, and we wish her the best. I had a blast coaching Crystal, and we'll always consider her a part of our family."

With a pair of new additions to the Annawan-Wethersfield lineup to complement several key returners, Fenn sees the makings of another run similar to what the Titans enjoyed in the mid-2010s.