Youth ready to power Titans in cross country

KEWANEE — Assessing this year's Annawan-Wethersfield girls cross country squad, head coach Creston Fenn is thinking back to the state of his program circa 2012.
That was the autumn before three-time Class 1A all-state runner Kirstie Ramsey began her prep career, a tenure which coincided with a period of great team success for the Titans, including a third-place state meet finish in 2014.
In this year's A-W squad, Fenn sees many similarities and an equal amount of potential, although the Titans have a sizable void to fill with the loss of another state qualifier in Crystal Musgrave.
Musgrave, who reached state for the first time as a sophomore last fall but had to withdraw from the competition after falling during the meet and injuring her knee, has transferred to Pekin to compete for a Dragon squad that was just two places shy of a 3A state team berth last year.
"We still keep in touch with Crystal," Fenn said. "We'll definitely miss her, and we wish her the best. I had a blast coaching Crystal, and we'll always consider her a part of our family."
With a pair of new additions to the Annawan-Wethersfield lineup to complement several key returners, Fenn sees the makings of another run similar to what the Titans enjoyed in the mid-2010s.
"The team we have this year kind of reminds me of a team that's on the cusp of going to state, just like the team we had the year before Kirstie joined us," he said. "Like the team we had then, this group is young, positive and hard-working.
"They work hard and they love to go out there and run."
A pair of freshmen looking to fill the gap left by Musgrave's loss are Kennady Anderson and Zoey Vance. In the Titans' season-opening dual meet win over reigning Lincoln Trail Conference champion Stark County last week, Anderson was the individual winner and Vance finished in third place.
"Kennady is really good. As a seventh-grader, she missed Kirstie's junior-high record in the mile by one second, so she's obviously talented," Fenn said. "She's also a volleyball player, so I suggested she do both sports. When volleyball got moved to the spring, she wanted to try out cross country, so she started running with us, and she already looks like a four-year veteran."
Among the returning A-W runners, Fenn looks to senior Cora Rusk to provide steady leadership, while sophomore Danielle Johnson — the younger sister of 2016 all-stater Whitney Johnson — is coming off a rookie season in which she took 10th at the LTC meet and qualified for the 1A sectionals along with Musgrave. Johnson opened her sophomore year by taking second against Stark County.
"Cora is our most experienced runner, and she helps bring them together," Fenn said. "She's been awesome. This is definitely a young team, but a fun one to coach."
