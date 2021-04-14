Defense keys Geneseo to Big 6 Conference soccer title

Each team had a number of good looks at close range in the goal, with a number of shots going high over the goal.

Rock Island kept a majority of the pressure on the Geneseo defense in the tie, but the Leafs' reloaded unit did their best to neutralize the attack.

A year after graduating its back line, Morton gave credit to his senior defenders — Mason Smith, Mitch Wirth, and twin brothers Carson and Charlie Rice.

“We didn’t have a postseason this year, but this was the best we could do,” Charlie Rice said. “It was a good team win today.”

The four have plenty of past experience playing JV together and mixing in varsity playing time. This was their year to step up.

“We finally got our shot and did what we needed to do,” Charlie said.

Carson said the defense and overall team ability has been key to Geneseo winning its first Big 6 title. Geneseo outscored opponents 22-1 this season in conference play.