Delzell, Lawrence set Camanche marks in Indians' playoff romp

CAMANCHE — History was made in abundance for the hosting Camanche Indians on Friday night, a night that their football team and fans likely won’t forget any time soon.
Camanche (7-1) secured just its second-ever playoff win in program history with a 42-6 victory over Anamosa.
Junior quarterback Mike Delzell set single-season records for yards and touchdown passes in a season. Delzell finished 15-of-23 for 264 yards with three touchdown passes.
“It felt good when they announced the records over the loudspeakers,” said Delzell, who has thrown for 1,613 yards and 16 TDs this season. “I just want to keep pushing as far as we can. My teammates make it easy for me to do as well as I have been.”
Senior Jordan Lawrence also set a single-season record for receptions (52) as he hauled in seven catches for 56 yards.
Camanche coach Dustin Coit was pleased with how his team performed against Anamosa on both sides of the ball.
“Our guys set a lot of records this season and it’s a testament to how hard this team was willing to work,” Coit said. “Our huge plays throughout the game kept the momentum on our side and the rest was history.”
Camanche got things started offensively early with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Delzell to Tucker Dickherber with 10:13 left in the first quarter. A little under five minutes later, Delzell found Cade Everson for a 52-yard touchdown pass with 5:28 left in the first quarter.
After Anamosa struck for a 68-yard touchdown pass, Lawrence answered with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put the Indians up 21-6, a lead they held until halftime.
Lawrence was happy with how he played personally, but knows that the team’s performance is more important than individual acclaim.
“We did a great job, although it was a little ugly at times,” Lawrence said. “There was some miscommunication on certain plays that led to some big yardage plays from them, but we got the win at the end of the night.”
Logan Shaw, who primarily plays defense for the Indians, came away with two huge plays as he snagged an interception from Anamosa quarterback Grahm Humpal in the first half, and fell on a fumble later in the game.
Camanche won’t find out its Round of 16 foe until Saturday at noon. However, Shaw and the rest of the Indians will be ready for whomever they face.
“We’re ready for anyone, with the way we’ve been playing,” Shaw said. “Our goal is to make it to the dome and win the state title.”
Lawrence reiterated what his teammate had to say.
“We can compete with anyone in the state,” Lawrence said. “We’re ready for the next opponent, whoever that may be.”
Coit was very happy to get his first playoff win as Camanche head coach after receiving a first-round bye. He has appreciated the support from the community all season.
“The community has been very important to this team,” Coit said. “They stop me sometimes and wish me luck, and we had a great crowd out here tonight. That got the kids excited, and this group of guys deserves that support.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!