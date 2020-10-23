Delzell, Lawrence set Camanche marks in Indians' playoff romp

After Anamosa struck for a 68-yard touchdown pass, Lawrence answered with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to put the Indians up 21-6, a lead they held until halftime.

Lawrence was happy with how he played personally, but knows that the team’s performance is more important than individual acclaim.

“We did a great job, although it was a little ugly at times,” Lawrence said. “There was some miscommunication on certain plays that led to some big yardage plays from them, but we got the win at the end of the night.”

Logan Shaw, who primarily plays defense for the Indians, came away with two huge plays as he snagged an interception from Anamosa quarterback Grahm Humpal in the first half, and fell on a fumble later in the game.

Camanche won’t find out its Round of 16 foe until Saturday at noon. However, Shaw and the rest of the Indians will be ready for whomever they face.

“We’re ready for anyone, with the way we’ve been playing,” Shaw said. “Our goal is to make it to the dome and win the state title.”

Lawrence reiterated what his teammate had to say.