DOXSIE: Native American mascot protests extend to prep level

Superintendent Janelle Brouwer admitted it was a very emotional decision.

“All expressed that we wanted to remain the Indians, with all of the tradition the school has,’’ Brouwer told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “But at the same time, some of us felt that it’s no longer appropriate.”

Brouwer said the catalyst for the decision was a letter she received from the Sac and Fox of the Mississippi tribe (aka Meskwaki Nation). The letter stated that the use of the name perpetuates a stereotype and “harms’’ children.

“Native American people or Indians should not be viewed as ‘mascots’ for the pleasure of branding sports teams, schools or any other organization,” the letter stated.

You kind of wonder how far this will go. There are 10 other high schools in Iowa that still call their teams the Indians, including two — Camanche and Wapello — in close proximity to the Quad-Cities.

There also are 15 schools in Illinois that still use Indians as their mascot.

Each state also has one or more Chiefs, Braves (including Annawan) and Blackhawks. There are two Mohawks in Iowa and four Redskins in Illinois along with assorted Chickasaws, Saukees and Comanches.