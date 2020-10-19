DOXSIE: Native American mascot protests extend to prep level

We’ve been hearing about this for a couple of decades now.
Some Native American groups have been objecting to sports teams using nicknames and mascots related to their heritage for a very long time and they’ve had some moderate success in persuading teams to change.
The NFL’s Washington D.C. franchise has dropped the name Redskins and temporarily is referring to itself as simply the Washington Football Team.
Several colleges have succumbed to pressure and changed their mascots.
North Dakota ceased to call its teams the Fighting Sioux. Illinois didn't change its nickname but has done away with Chief Illiniwek. Black Hawk College in Moline still calls its teams the Braves but many years ago altered its logo to remove feathers, presumably from a Native American headdress.
Arkansas State, Louisiana-Monroe, McMurray University, Newberry College, Midwestern State, Carthage, William & Mary, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Indiana University of Pennsylvania altered their nicknames.
Now we’re starting to hear about it happening at the high school level.
Marion (Iowa) High School last week announced that as of July 31 it will no longer call its sports teams the Indians.
In a survey of 1,815 Marion students, parents, staff and alumni, nearly two thirds said they wanted to keep the Indians name. But the school board still voted 5-2 in favor of scuttling it.
Superintendent Janelle Brouwer admitted it was a very emotional decision.
“All expressed that we wanted to remain the Indians, with all of the tradition the school has,’’ Brouwer told the Cedar Rapids Gazette. “But at the same time, some of us felt that it’s no longer appropriate.”
Brouwer said the catalyst for the decision was a letter she received from the Sac and Fox of the Mississippi tribe (aka Meskwaki Nation). The letter stated that the use of the name perpetuates a stereotype and “harms’’ children.
“Native American people or Indians should not be viewed as ‘mascots’ for the pleasure of branding sports teams, schools or any other organization,” the letter stated.
You kind of wonder how far this will go. There are 10 other high schools in Iowa that still call their teams the Indians, including two — Camanche and Wapello — in close proximity to the Quad-Cities.
There also are 15 schools in Illinois that still use Indians as their mascot.
Each state also has one or more Chiefs, Braves (including Annawan) and Blackhawks. There are two Mohawks in Iowa and four Redskins in Illinois along with assorted Chickasaws, Saukees and Comanches.
For what it’s worth, Camanche superintendent Tom Parker said he never has been contacted by any Native American group about his school’s use of Indians as a nickname.
“I recognize that the topic of using Native Americans and related imagery as team mascots/nicknames has received much attention,’’ he added. “This, in turn, may generate school and community discussions about our school mascot.’’
Discussion is one thing, but it’s surprising to see a school such as Marion take such drastic action less than a month after receiving the aforementioned letter.
It’s easy to see how Native American groups are bothered by nicknames like Redskins and Savages, which is what Southeastern Oklahoma formerly called its teams. Those are very clearly offensive and derogatory.
Indians? It feels as though it falls into a gray area, especially when you consider that many of these schools adopted the nickname to honor the heritage of their communities.
Wapello is the name of a Meskwaki chief who inhabited the upper Mississippi River region in the early 19th century. The town of Camanche was founded by a man named Dr. George Peck, who wanted to pay tribute to the Comanche tribe.
Peck apparently couldn’t spell but his heart was in the right place.
Those communities chose the Indians mascot not to revile but to revere.
Some of the other schools in Iowa and Illinois that call themselves Indians — Indianola, Oskaloosa, Waukon, Pocahontas, Pawnee, Winnebago, Pontiac, Dakota, Mascoutah, Hononegah — also clearly have Native American heritage in their communities.
The fact that the Cleveland Indians have not seen fit to change their name indicates that there is some doubt about how offensive that name is.
It’s good to talk about these things and to be careful that you don’t depict the mascot in a frivolous or demeaning way, but it’s debatable whether wholesale change is necessary.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!