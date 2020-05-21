Durant's Willkomm has plenty of reasons to look ahead

"I'm pretty happy that happened last year," he said, "because if that didn't happen then, I wouldn't be in the situation I am now."

It was enough to put Willkomm on the map for some college track teams.

He recently decided that Loras College in Dubuque will be the next stop for his running and jumping talents.

"Being able to run (next year) at Loras will be great, I'm excited for it," Willkomm said. "I guess I'll just take the pain and grief from not having this season and put it toward Loras. I'll definitely cherish the moment more now that I know the feeling of having it stripped away."

The three runners who finished ahead of Willkomm at state in 2019 were also juniors, so this weekend was supposed to be his chance at a rematch. That opportunity won't come since the COVID-19 pandemic washed away the entire spring sports slate.

"I obviously think about what could have been," Willkomm said. "If we had a season, I could have potentially made it back to state and did better. But other than that, there's not much to say about it. It's tough.

"I was working and trying to get better for a season we didn't have. It's a bummer."