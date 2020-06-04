Edwards, Alleman soccer optimistic for future

Alleman senior Alli Edwards had a motivating outgoing message to her soccer teammates that aren’t graduating this year.
“I’ve told every single one of them, you’re going to state for me,” Edwards said. “Since we didn’t get to go this year, you’re going to state for me this next year.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the cancellation of their spring soccer season, the Pioneer girls did not get the chance to follow up on an impressive run to the Elite 8 in last year’s Class 1A playoffs.
Edwards, a two-year captain and All-Western Big 6 Conference defender, joined fellow four-year varsity players Megan Tanghe and Graycen Bates starting on the back line. Alleman’s other senior players with experience included Lizbeth Raya, Madi Snyder, Isabella Terronez and Mikinzie Stohl.
Edwards hoped the team could make an even deeper run into the postseason. She was optimistic Alleman’s combination of experience and impactful newcomers would allow it to not miss a beat after moving up to Class 2A this season. Competition in the Big 6, which officially added Geneseo and Sterling, also helps the transition.
“We were also very confident that we were going to do well in our conference games,” Edwards said. “Considering we went all the way to super-sectionals last year, we were hoping to make it to state this year.”
The Pioneers made their first state appearance in 2015, when they finished third in Class 1A.
Edwards hoped for a successful senior season before the coronavirus denied the opportunity.
"Especially knowing the talent we had and the possibility we could go far, it was definitely a bummer,” Edwards said. “I kind of looked at it as, ‘it is what it is’; I’m just happy we got to get some practices in and I got to see that they will have a good chance next year as well.”
Coach Randy Bollman was disappointed he could not see the seniors show their experience. He saw improvements on the field just in the two-week preseason they had.
“They all showed significant improvements from the previous year and that willingness to push everybody else,” Bollman said. “And Alli especially. She’s always been very vocal, but even the others were stepping up to push other players.”
Edwards said it was a tight-knit group of seniors.
“We played together and had a bond that was really strong,” Edwards said, highlighting her backline mates Tanghe and Bates. “I’m very upset that I didn’t get to at least go out with a bang with those two.”
Edwards is signed to play soccer at Coe College. Tanghe is also headed to Coe, to play golf.
Edwards said the team has tried to stay close through Zoom calls and TikTok videos, but it was a bonus to meet with coaches and teammates during jersey drop offs last weekend. She’s also gotten some shots in with teammates as the TBK Sports Complex opens up in Bettendorf.
Although they didn’t get to play soccer together as seniors, Edwards is excited she and Tanghe are both headed to Coe.
Edwards, who plans to major in biology, is grateful for the opportunity to continue her soccer career at a school with a similar playing style as Alleman.
“It has definitely given me something to focus on and look forward to,” she said. “I’m very hopeful and excited to be playing at that next level.”
The Pioneers hope to continue to push forward next year.
Offensively, Alleman still has junior leading scorer Kendall Wendt. She was set to pair up with attacking freshman Kiersten Bailey, who made the Rush Select National U15 team before its March trip to play in Germany was canceled. Coach Randy Bollman said freshman Sophia Fernandez is another new player to watch in the future.
Edwards, another QC Rush player, played some with Bailey during club soccer and two sessions during Alleman’s indoor season.
“She’s a very talented player,” Edwards said. “I’m excited to see where she goes and how she plays and adapts to high school. It was a bummer she didn’t get to go to the national team or play her freshman year, but I’m hoping that puts a little fire under her butt and gets her going for this next season.”
Despite not being able to see his team play after exceeding expectations last year, Bollman has reason for future optimism. He said it was the first year they’ve had to make cuts with almost 50 girls trying out to play soccer. He typically expects numbers in the low 30s.
“I think that was very impressive,” said Bollman, who expects to have 16 girls with club soccer experience next year. “Our ultimate goal is having girls get out and love the game like we do as coaches.”
Edwards appreciated how the team has stuck together during a tough time and hopes the future group can do the same.
“I’m hoping they have fun and value the team bond that we had this year, and take it on to next year.”
