Edwards, Alleman soccer optimistic for future

Edwards said the team has tried to stay close through Zoom calls and TikTok videos, but it was a bonus to meet with coaches and teammates during jersey drop offs last weekend. She’s also gotten some shots in with teammates as the TBK Sports Complex opens up in Bettendorf.

Although they didn’t get to play soccer together as seniors, Edwards is excited she and Tanghe are both headed to Coe.

Edwards, who plans to major in biology, is grateful for the opportunity to continue her soccer career at a school with a similar playing style as Alleman.

“It has definitely given me something to focus on and look forward to,” she said. “I’m very hopeful and excited to be playing at that next level.”

The Pioneers hope to continue to push forward next year.

Offensively, Alleman still has junior leading scorer Kendall Wendt. She was set to pair up with attacking freshman Kiersten Bailey, who made the Rush Select National U15 team before its March trip to play in Germany was canceled. Coach Randy Bollman said freshman Sophia Fernandez is another new player to watch in the future.

Edwards, another QC Rush player, played some with Bailey during club soccer and two sessions during Alleman’s indoor season.