Flecker, McGuire to serve as interim Rocky ADs

The 2021-22 school year has begun in the Rock Island-Milan School District and does so without a full-time athletic director to oversee the athletic programs at the high school.

District officials continue trying to get things aligned to find a replacement for Michelle Lillis, who left the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year to take a similar position at Davenport West High School.

In the interim, though, they feel as if the position is in good hands as two retired local administrators have agreed to oversee the department for the school year.

According to Egan Colbrese, assistant superintendent of human resources for District 41, Gary Flecker, who retired from the Rock Island district, and Dan McGuire, who retired from Moline High School, have agreed to split the duties during this school year.

Colbrese said that Flecker and McGuire will be recommended to the school board at the Aug. 10 board meeting for approval as temporary employees to fill the vacancy.