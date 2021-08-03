Flecker, McGuire to serve as interim Rocky ADs

The 2021-22 school year has begun in the Rock Island-Milan School District and does so without a full-time athletic director to oversee the athletic programs at the high school.
District officials continue trying to get things aligned to find a replacement for Michelle Lillis, who left the district at the end of the 2020-21 school year to take a similar position at Davenport West High School.
In the interim, though, they feel as if the position is in good hands as two retired local administrators have agreed to oversee the department for the school year.
According to Egan Colbrese, assistant superintendent of human resources for District 41, Gary Flecker, who retired from the Rock Island district, and Dan McGuire, who retired from Moline High School, have agreed to split the duties during this school year.
Colbrese said that Flecker and McGuire will be recommended to the school board at the Aug. 10 board meeting for approval as temporary employees to fill the vacancy.
As retirees, each is allowed 120 days of work, according to Colbrese. He said that Flecker is covering the position until school board approval. Once that happens, he will remain in the position until the end of September. McGuire is then expected to take it until April at which time Flecker will step back in for the remainder of the school year.
“We expect the program to continue to move forward without any flaws,” said Colbrese of the experienced administrators filling in. “The student-athletes and coaches will be provided what they need to keep the program going as we review our current athletic director position.”
Lillis unexpectedly announced her retirement from the district in May after 35 years as a teacher, coach and administrator.
Internal candidate Donald Smith was recommended to the board for approval at the June 15 board meeting, but his hiring was not approved. Colbrese said there were administrative and paperwork issues surrounding the position that prevented his appointment.
As a result, school officials opted to fill the position this year on an interim basis and re-open the search for a full-time athletic director. Colbrese said he expected a number of internal candidates to apply for the position as well as interest from outside the district.
Flecker, who finished his career as a junior high principal, retired from District 41 in June of 2016. He also served as an athletic director and coach at Sherrard High School prior to his District 41 employment.
McGuire was an administrator and coach in District 41 before moving to the Moline-Coal Valley district. He retired as Moline High School principal in 2018.
On Rock Island's school information on the IHSA website, Jon Catterton is listed as assistant boys athletic director and football coach Ben Hammer is named as assistant girls athletic director.
Colbrese said that the District 41 administration feels as though there shouldn't be any issues with Flecker and McGuire handling things.
“We have a good staff, veteran staff and both of those gentlemen are very capable of running our athletic programs,” said Colbrese. “They have already started doing work. Our kids and programs are in good hands.”
There are two other new athletic directors at Western Big 6 Conference schools this school year. In Sterling, Tyler Jakse has taken over after Greg King's retirement and Matt McClelland is now overseeing the Quincy High School athletic department.