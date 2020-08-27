5 storylines to watch: Global pandemic leads to game day changes

Ready or not, the high school football season is here. At least in one state.
While Illinois decided to postpone its season until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of high schools in Iowa will kick off their 2020 campaign Friday night. Metro programs Clinton and Davenport North wait until next week to begin the season.
Even though it is a contact sport and gatherings are expected to be much larger, can football have the same success rate as the summer sports? More than 94% of the schools in Iowa completed their high school baseball and softball seasons.
There will be positive cases and teams impacted throughout the season. Several schools across the state already have pulled the plug on playing in Week 1, including Maquoketa, but the objective is to limit outbreaks and mitigation.
Here is a look at some storylines heading into the season:
Football in a global pandemic
There will be some temporary in-game changes this season. The first will be mandatory timeouts every four minutes, allowing teams to sanitize and hydrate. The quarter breaks will be slightly longer as well for cleaning and water.
Officials will clean and switch out footballs on every fourth-down play.
Coaches and players are asked to spread out more on the sideline. While teams were confined between the 35-yard lines in the past, it has been stretched to the 10-yard line on each side of the field. Spitting is prohibited.
Fewer bodies will be on the field, too. The Iowa High School Athletic Association has asked only essential personnel are permitted on the field of play.
Spectators are encouraged or required, depending on the school, to wear face coverings into the stadium and practice social distancing. Most stadiums will have every other row of the bleachers blocked off.
Expanded playoffs
The regular season has been shortened to seven weeks. The playoffs have expanded to include every team in the state.
Regular-season games start Friday and go through Oct. 9. The postseason begins in all six classifications on Oct. 16.
In Class 4A, there are 40 schools, meaning 24 will receive byes in the opening round and not open postseason until Oct. 23. With 54 teams in 3A, 2A and 1A, there will be 10 first-round byes in each of those classes.
The IHSAA will determine postseason pairings with geography, quality and team availability as primary considerations. This is intended to be a one-time measure for postseason formatting.
Because of that, the Ratings Percentage Index formula will not be used in 2020.
The semifinal games are set for Nov. 12-14 and the championship contests are slated for Nov. 19-20.
New names under center
At least six of the 10 teams in the metro will have a different No. 1 quarterback than they used to open the 2019 campaign.
Bettendorf has moved junior Tynan Numkena into that spot from receiver. North Scott's Carter Markham, primarily used in the secondary last year, is back at QB after playing there as a freshman and sophomore.
Davenport Central has junior Corbin Simatovich leading the offense after Emarion Ellis transferred to Assumption in the offseason. Muscatine's Jake Draves was one of three signal callers the team used last fall, but he did not start in the opener.
Assumption's Ayden Weiman and Logan Ehrecke battled for the top spot in preseason camp, a job held by Tyler Kulhanek last year.
Zane Beebe and Nolan Mosier have been neck-and-neck for the starting spot at North, which looks to replace Jack West from a year ago.
The four schools with returning quarterbacks are Clinton (Jai Jensen), Central DeWitt (Henry Bloom), Davenport West (Payton Thompson) and Pleasant Valley (Ryan Mumey).
Can River Hawks reload?
Easton Valley enjoyed a stellar year last season, going 9-2 and earning its first playoff berth since 2013. However, if the River Hawks want to build on that success, they'll have to do so in a very different fashion.
Easton Valley graduated quarterback Nate Trenkamp, who finished his career second in Iowa 8-player history with 7,277 passing yards and third with 102 career touchdown passes. Also gone is Cade Jargo, who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons, and running back Braydin Farrell.
With so much gone offensively, if the River Hawks want to continue winning, they might have to rely on their defense to do so. While the offense garnered all the headlines last year, Easton Valley's defense was solid, allowing 23 points per game in the high-scoring football format, and returns plenty from that side of the ball, eager to keep up that performance.
The River Hawks return nine players who recorded at least 17 tackles a year ago, including senior Parker Olson, who had a team-high 13 sacks and 23 tackles for loss last year.
Running a gauntlet
One of the toughest district races in the state this year might be in Class 2A, District 5.
With Tipton, Monticello and West Liberty all making the playoffs last year, and Camanche finishing 6-3, the district already has four teams that finished with a winning record last season.
Joining the fray is Maquoketa, dropping down a class after finishing 4-5 in Class 3A last year. The Cardinals are the largest school in Class 2A and return three skill players who are all three-year starters.
West Liberty has won the last two district titles, needing to block an extra point in the fourth quarter against Tipton to do so in the regular-season finale a year ago.
The Comets then went on to beat Monticello, which moves into this district this season, in the first round of the playoffs.
Until someone else proves otherwise, West Liberty expects to be district champ once again, but every week figures to be a dogfight in this district this year.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!