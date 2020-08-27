5 storylines to watch: Global pandemic leads to game day changes

Ready or not, the high school football season is here. At least in one state.

While Illinois decided to postpone its season until the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of high schools in Iowa will kick off their 2020 campaign Friday night. Metro programs Clinton and Davenport North wait until next week to begin the season.

Even though it is a contact sport and gatherings are expected to be much larger, can football have the same success rate as the summer sports? More than 94% of the schools in Iowa completed their high school baseball and softball seasons.

There will be positive cases and teams impacted throughout the season. Several schools across the state already have pulled the plug on playing in Week 1, including Maquoketa, but the objective is to limit outbreaks and mitigation.

Here is a look at some storylines heading into the season:

Football in a global pandemic

There will be some temporary in-game changes this season. The first will be mandatory timeouts every four minutes, allowing teams to sanitize and hydrate. The quarter breaks will be slightly longer as well for cleaning and water.