A dozen Iowa Q-C football players to watch this fall

Caiden Atienza, sr., WR/LB, Maquoketa: A three-year starter for the Cardinals, Atienza is averaging 15.6 yards per catch and has eight career touchdowns. He has offers from Division II Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato as well as interest from Iowa State, Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois.
Nolan DeLong, so., RB/LB, Durant: After a stellar freshman season on both the gridiron and the baseball diamond, DeLong now looks to continue improving for the Wildcats. He rushed for 1,015 yards and seven touchdowns while recording 57 tackles, including 14 for loss and 8.5 sacks last year.
Payten Elijah, sr., QB/RB/DB, Tipton: A first team Class 2A all-state selection on defense, Elijah had 36.5 tackles and a class-best seven interceptions. He also added 225 yards and four TDs on the ground and will see more time at quarterback in the Tigers' spin option offense.
Zayne Feller, sr., OL/LB, Camanche: A three-year starter, Feller earned all-district honors a year ago. A stalwart on the offensive line, he helped the Indians pile up over 2,600 total yards last year and also recorded 44 tackles, seven for loss on defense.
Caden Kipper, sr., RB, Pleasant Valley: Despite missing four games last season with injury, Kipper was still the team's leading rusher with 600 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per carry. With more weapons surrounding him and an improved offensive line, Kipper could see those numbers soar.
Griffin Liddle, sr., OL/DL, Bettendorf: The three-star Iowa recruit and two-time all-stater is entering his fourth season as a starter. Coach Aaron Wiley said his level of play has been through the roof and they've had to limit him at times in the preseason. The 270-pounder, coming off a state wrestling title in February, anchors the Bulldogs' offensive and defensive line.
Tyler Maro, sr., OL/DL, Assumption: With nearly 40 Division I scholarship offers and no college decision made yet, there will be plenty of eyeballs on the 6-7 and 265-pounder. Entering his third year as starter, Maro's height, wingspan and flexibility make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.
Tim Nimely, sr., RB, Muscatine: A state place winner in wrestling, Nimely is on the cusp of becoming the school's all-time leading rusher and needs 590 yards to reach 3,000 for his career. Nimely is only 5-7, but his low center of gravity and strength make him tough to bring down. He can excel between the tackles or bounce it to the outside.
Joey Petersen, sr., DE/OL, North Scott: The defensive end gave Iowa State a verbal commitment in July, following in the footsteps of his older brother Zach and father Troy. Petersen had more than 40 tackles for the Lancers last year. Described as someone who plays with a high motor, he should see his tackle for loss and sack numbers climb this season with another year of experience.
Colby Sawvell, sr., WR/DB, Wilton: Sawvell showed he could be an explosive playmaker for the Beavers last year, leading his district with 44 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns, as well as adding two kickoff returns for touchdowns. With his twin brother, Caleb throwing to him, Sawvell looks to improve on those numbers while also being a difference maker on defense after recording 28 tackles and two interceptions.
Nile Schuett, sr., OL/DL, Tipton: After anchoring an offensive line for a Tipton team that rushed for over 2,500 yards, and adding 28.5 tackles, including 13 for loss and three sacks, Schuett has added 35 pounds in the offseason, looking to build on a third team all-state selection a year ago. He's had recruiting interest from Wayne State, Missouri Western and Drake among others.
Dominic Wiseman, jr., OL/DL, Davenport North: Already a two-year varsity player for the Wildcats and last season's defensive player of the year in his district, the 6-1 and 270-pounder attracts a lot of attention with his brute strength. He registered 23 tackles for loss (six sacks) as an underclassmen. Wiseman has attracted attention from several FBS and FCS programs.
