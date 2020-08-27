A dozen Iowa Q-C football players to watch this fall

Griffin Liddle, sr., OL/DL, Bettendorf: The three-star Iowa recruit and two-time all-stater is entering his fourth season as a starter. Coach Aaron Wiley said his level of play has been through the roof and they've had to limit him at times in the preseason. The 270-pounder, coming off a state wrestling title in February, anchors the Bulldogs' offensive and defensive line.

Tyler Maro, sr., OL/DL, Assumption: With nearly 40 Division I scholarship offers and no college decision made yet, there will be plenty of eyeballs on the 6-7 and 265-pounder. Entering his third year as starter, Maro's height, wingspan and flexibility make him a difficult matchup for opposing defenses.

Tim Nimely, sr., RB, Muscatine: A state place winner in wrestling, Nimely is on the cusp of becoming the school's all-time leading rusher and needs 590 yards to reach 3,000 for his career. Nimely is only 5-7, but his low center of gravity and strength make him tough to bring down. He can excel between the tackles or bounce it to the outside.