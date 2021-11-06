A four-TD halftime deficit too deep a hole as Kewanee bows out

KEWANEE — For the second straight week, the Kewanee football team found itself needing to overcome a double-digit halftime deficit.
Unlike last week's 14-point shortfall against Plano that the Boilermakers fought back from, the hill to climb in Saturday's IHSA Class 4A second-round contest was much steeper.
Despite the Boilers' best second-half efforts, they were not able to fight back from four touchdowns down as Chicago Phillips used that fast start to earn a 48-21 victory at KHS Stadium.
"We knew going into halftime that 28-0 was a big deficit, but then again, no sky is too high," said Kewanee senior quarterback Will Bruno, who completed 16 of 24 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns in a bid to rally the third-seeded Boilermakers (9-2).
"Our coaches told us that when the playoffs started, we had to leave it all on the field, and that's what we did."
After holding the Wildcats (9-2) to a three-and-out on the first series of the third quarter, Kewanee converted that into points as Bruno hooked up with senior wide receiver Justin Johnson on a 25-yard touchdown pass. Brady Clark's PAT kick made it a 28-7 game.
"We were never giving up, no matter what," Bruno stated. "It's all about the fight in the dog."
However, the Boilers' momentum took a hit when Phillips was able to convert a fourth-and-1 play when senior halfback Jahon Walker cut loose for a 29-yard gain.
On the next play, Wildcat quarterback Tyler Turner (seven of 13 passing, 123 yards) hooked up with Kameron Hoard for the first of his two touchdown passes to give Phillips a 34-7 lead.
"That was the stop we needed," said Johnson, who had seven receptions for 79 yards. "That took our chance away from us."
Again, Kewanee responded when Bruno hit Cam Conley with a nine-yard scoring toss to make it a 34-14 game with 4:13 left in the third quarter, a score set up by a 75-yard run by senior halfback Keyontiss Patterson.
However, a pair of Phillips touchdowns late in the third and early in the fourth quarter effectively put the game out of reach.
"We felt like if we got a couple of stops, we could come out on top," said Johnson. "Our defense just couldn't hold up against their run game."
With Phillips' junior standout Daeshawn Hill hampered by the nagging effects of an early-season ankle injury, Walker stepped into the breach for the sixth-seeded Wildcats, and his first-half performance ultimately was the difference.
The 6-foot, 195-pound standout had 180 of his game-high 226 yards in the first two quarters as well as all four of his touchdowns. Those came on runs of three, 64, 49 and 39 yards, the last coming with 34.7 seconds left before halftime.
"He messed up his ankle earlier in the year," Walker said of Hill, who still managed to rack up 119 yards on 17 carries. "I wanted to make up for that, pick us up when he was down, and we wanted to play hard-nosed football and get them down early."
While Phillips looks ahead to next weekend's quarterfinal showdown with unbeaten and second-seeded Richmond-Burton (a 56-6 winner over Stillman Valley), Kewanee is left to look back on the season's accomplishments.
"This was a hard-fought game, and everyone tried to give it their all," said Patterson (117 yards on 18 carries). "Coach (head coach Brad Swanson) tells us all the time 'Eyes up, heads up, never give up.' We gave it all we had."