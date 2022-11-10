A gridiron latecomer, Qunaj a vital asset for 1A quarterfinalist Fulton

FULTON — It was by sheer happenstance that Fulton High School senior Endi Qunaj found his way to football.

A citizen of Albania who had been living in Kosovo before moving to the United States in 2011, Qunaj was in Steamer head football coach Patrick Lower's P.E. class as a sophomore when Lower had an idea.

Knowing of Qunaj's previous soccer background, Lower encouraged him to try kicking a football. Right away, he knew he had something special.

"The way it came off his foot, it was impressive," Lower said. "I knew Endi had a soccer background growing up. After a few kicks, I asked him to ask his parents if he could come out for the team."

Over the past few seasons, Qunaj has developed into a key special-teams weapon for the Steamers and has hit a peak this year in helping Fulton (9-2) return to the IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinals.

He has hit on 43 of 46 extra-point attempts and seven of 10 field goal attempts, including a 44-yard boot in Fulton's 31-12 opening-night win over Galena that tied Jack Lemke's record for the longest field goal in Steamer history. His 64 points has Qunaj fourth on the team in terms of scoring.

Additionally, Qunaj is averaging 52.6 yards per kick on his 69 kickoffs, recording 22 touchbacks. In practice sessions, he has hit field goals from as far as 57 yards out, also connecting on kicks of 55 and 52 yards.

"He's been wonderful for us," said Lower. "He's started for us since his sophomore year, and he's been a great weapon to have. His leg has gotten stronger and stronger, and his accuracy has been tremendous over the years.

"Anytime you have a good placekicker like Endi, especially in small-school football, it's a great weapon to have."

Having moved to the U.S. in 2011, Qunaj holds dual citizenship in this country and in Albania. He and his family lived in Texas and Florida, then lived in Beloit, Wis., for a year before moving to Fulton in 2019.

"It was because of my dad (Selajdin Qunaj) and his job; he's a truck driver," Qunaj said. "I played soccer until eighth grade, so I didn't really get into football; I didn't really know anything about it until my sophomore year. Coach Lower made it seem fun, so I gave it a try."

Qunaj admitted to undergoing a learning period, understanding the difference between kicking a football as opposed to a soccer ball.

"The main difference with kicking a football is that you have to try and get it as high as possible," he said. "My sophomore year, I was kicking more line drives, like in soccer. My leg strength and accuracy are the two biggest improvements I've had."

Being a latecomer to the American game, the 5-foot-10, 160-pounder had no understanding of his potential until his Steamer teammates helped open his eyes.

"I guess you could say I didn't really know what football was, and I didn't know how good I was until my teammates told me," said Qunaj. "Whenever I miss a kick, they're the ones who get me back up and give me a lot of encouragement. I'm very appreciative of that.

"They're the ones who told me multiple times to get in the weight room and get myself stronger. They helped me to realize just how far I could kick it."

Qunaj is hopeful of continuing his football career at the next level, having already received an offer from Monmouth College two months ago.

Lower feels that the sky could be the limit for his star kicker should he play at the collegiate level and receive even more specialized coaching.

"Endi's done such a good job, considering that he's pretty much been coaching himself," he said. "When he first started, we basically told him what we needed, but neither myself nor the other coaches have much experience working with placekickers.

"He's learned so much more about football. Imagine how good he could be working one-on-one with a true special teams coach."