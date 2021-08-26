 Skip to main content
A new era begins as Fulton football makes its NUIC debut
PREP FOOTBALL | FULTON

A new era begins as Fulton football makes its NUIC debut

  Updated
FULTON — After 45 years of Friday night lights in the Three Rivers Conference, a new era for Fulton High School football begins tonight.

Charter members of the TRAC when that league came into existence in 1975, the Steamers make their debut in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference by taking on traditional NUIC power Galena, with kickoff this evening set for 7.

"It's definitely going to be different," said Fulton coach Patrick Lower, "especially for the people in our community who have been around a long time. Otherwise, it's not that big a change; we've played (several NUIC teams) before in the playoffs. Nowadays, people just have to roll with the changes.

"Every game in the NUIC is going to be intense, starting off with a team like Galena. Both of us have state-championship trophies in our foyers."

Ranked seventh in Class 1A going into tonight's opener, Fulton's time in the Three Rivers produced IHSA Class 2A state-championship teams in 1976 and 1991, with the latter Steamer squad being the last to play Galena prior to tonight, scoring a 26-20 overtime win in the first round of the ’91 playoffs.

The Pirates won 1A state titles in 1997, 2003 and ’07 and were runners-up in 1999.

"We left what, in my opinion, is the best 2A and 3A conference in the state," Lower said of the Three Rivers, "and we're now in what is definitely the best 1A and 2A conference in Illinois."

Tonight's game and the following Friday's home opener against East Dubuque mark the beginning of a new chapter in Fulton football, but several of the key pieces from last spring's 4-1 squad that shared the "unofficial" Three Rivers Rock Division title with Rockridge remain in the fold.

In fact, the senior quintet of running back/linebacker Jacob Jones, wide receiver/defensive back Brock Mason, linemen Joey Huizenga and Kole Schipper and linebacker Keegan VanKampen are all three-year varsity starters.

"We lost two all-staters (Kyler Pessman and Ethan Rash) and a quarterback (Connor Barnett) who threw for almost 1,000 yards in five games," said Lower, "but we said from the first day we got together, we're not going to slow things down. We're going to continue what we've been doing on offense."

THIS WEEKEND'S GAMES

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Rockridge at Princeton: Tonight at 7 at Bryant Field. ... One of seven TRAC crossover matchups to open the season, this looks to be one of the best games in the area. Both teams were undefeated in their shortened spring seasons, and the Rockets come in ranked second in the Class 2A pre-season polls, with the Tigers ranked fourth in 3A.

Sherrard at Peru St. Bede: Tonight at 7 at St. Bede Academy. ... Tonight's contest against a St. Bede squad that earned votes in the first Class 1A poll of the year marks the debut of 2002 Cambridge High School graduate Brandon Johnston as the Tigers' head coach. Having served on the Moline coaching staff last season, Johnston coached Annawan-Wethersfield for 10 seasons (2009-18), compiling an 85-27 record and reaching the Class 2A semifinals twice.

Orion at Hall: Tonight at 7 at Richard Nesti Stadium in Spring Valley. ... The Chargers hope tonight's game is the beginning of a return to form after they finished 1-5 this past spring. It was the program's first sub-.500 finish since 2013 and only the third such finish since Chip Filler took over as head coach in 2009.

Erie-Prophetstown at Mendota: Tonight at 7 at Mendota High School. ... Tonight's game marks the official debut of Mendota as a Three Rivers member after coming over from the Big Northern Conference.

Monmouth-Roseville at Kewanee: Tonight at 7 at KHS Stadium. ... Now a full-fledged member of the TRAC, Mon-Rose has been a football-playing member of the league since 2016. The conference's realignment has this as a crossover game after the two were rivals in the Mississippi Division from 2016-20.

Riverdale at Bureau Valley: Saturday at 5 p.m. at BVHS in Manlius. ... This game was originally scheduled to be played Friday at 7 but was shifted to an early Saturday evening start because of a lack of officials.

Morrison at Newman: Saturday at 7 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium, Sterling. ... This matchup of traditional rivals also marks the debut of Steve Snider as the Mustangs' head coach. The host Comets enter their opener ranked sixth in Class 2A.

LINCOLN TRAIL CONFERENCE 

United at Annawan-Wethersfield: Tonight at 7 at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium, Kewanee. ... The three-time defending LTC champion Titans mark the beginning of the Tony Gripp head-coaching era tonight and also enter a new season ranked sixth in Class 1A.

Stark County at Ridgewood: Tonight at 7 at Goff-Stahl Field, Cambridge. ... Tonight's matchup features programs that have headed in opposite directions the past three years. While the Spartans have rattled off three straight winning seasons, the Rebels have finished below the .500 mark the last thee years after previously having just one losing season in a history going back to 1992.

Knoxville at Princeville: Tonight at 7 at Tom Bruna Field. ... Earning votes in the season's first 1A poll, the Princes also get to christen the Blue Bullets in their first game as LTC members after coming over from the Prairieland Conference.

Mercer County at Farmington: Tonight at 7 at Farmington High School. ... This is the lone non-conference game on the Week 1 schedule, with the Farmers looking to provide the Golden Eagles with a strong opening-night test.

ROWVA-Williamsfield at Abingdon-Avon: Saturday at 7 p.m. at Abingdon-Avon High School. ... This game was moved to Saturday night from Friday, and marks both the LTC debut for former Prairieland member A-Town as well as the first game for the R-W co-op without Galva, which is competing on its own in 8-player football this fall.

