A new era begins as Fulton football makes its NUIC debut

FULTON — After 45 years of Friday night lights in the Three Rivers Conference, a new era for Fulton High School football begins tonight.
Charter members of the TRAC when that league came into existence in 1975, the Steamers make their debut in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference by taking on traditional NUIC power Galena, with kickoff this evening set for 7.
"It's definitely going to be different," said Fulton coach Patrick Lower, "especially for the people in our community who have been around a long time. Otherwise, it's not that big a change; we've played (several NUIC teams) before in the playoffs. Nowadays, people just have to roll with the changes.
"Every game in the NUIC is going to be intense, starting off with a team like Galena. Both of us have state-championship trophies in our foyers."
Ranked seventh in Class 1A going into tonight's opener, Fulton's time in the Three Rivers produced IHSA Class 2A state-championship teams in 1976 and 1991, with the latter Steamer squad being the last to play Galena prior to tonight, scoring a 26-20 overtime win in the first round of the ’91 playoffs.
The Pirates won 1A state titles in 1997, 2003 and ’07 and were runners-up in 1999.
"We left what, in my opinion, is the best 2A and 3A conference in the state," Lower said of the Three Rivers, "and we're now in what is definitely the best 1A and 2A conference in Illinois."
Tonight's game and the following Friday's home opener against East Dubuque mark the beginning of a new chapter in Fulton football, but several of the key pieces from last spring's 4-1 squad that shared the "unofficial" Three Rivers Rock Division title with Rockridge remain in the fold.
In fact, the senior quintet of running back/linebacker Jacob Jones, wide receiver/defensive back Brock Mason, linemen Joey Huizenga and Kole Schipper and linebacker Keegan VanKampen are all three-year varsity starters.
"We lost two all-staters (Kyler Pessman and Ethan Rash) and a quarterback (Connor Barnett) who threw for almost 1,000 yards in five games," said Lower, "but we said from the first day we got together, we're not going to slow things down. We're going to continue what we've been doing on offense."