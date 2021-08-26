A new era begins as Fulton football makes its NUIC debut

FULTON — After 45 years of Friday night lights in the Three Rivers Conference, a new era for Fulton High School football begins tonight.

Charter members of the TRAC when that league came into existence in 1975, the Steamers make their debut in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference by taking on traditional NUIC power Galena, with kickoff this evening set for 7.

"It's definitely going to be different," said Fulton coach Patrick Lower, "especially for the people in our community who have been around a long time. Otherwise, it's not that big a change; we've played (several NUIC teams) before in the playoffs. Nowadays, people just have to roll with the changes.

"Every game in the NUIC is going to be intense, starting off with a team like Galena. Both of us have state-championship trophies in our foyers."

Ranked seventh in Class 1A going into tonight's opener, Fulton's time in the Three Rivers produced IHSA Class 2A state-championship teams in 1976 and 1991, with the latter Steamer squad being the last to play Galena prior to tonight, scoring a 26-20 overtime win in the first round of the ’91 playoffs.

The Pirates won 1A state titles in 1997, 2003 and ’07 and were runners-up in 1999.