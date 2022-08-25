A new era begins with Ridgewood's 8-player football debut

CAMBRIDGE — A new era is set to begin tonight.

When it hits the turf at Cambridge High School's Goff-Stahl Field to take on Galva, the Ridgewood football co-op will be making its 8-player debut.

Having competed with other 11-player squads in the Lincoln Trail Conference since its 2010 inception, the co-op between Cambridge and AlWood had enjoyed a recent breakthrough in terms of success.

The Spartans finished 6-4 and reached the IHSA Class 1A playoffs in 2019 and followed it up by going 4-2 in the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign. However, declining numbers among the junior and senior classes began to take their toll.

With that in mind, the decision was made following an 0-9 finish in ’21 to make the transition to 8-player football. Ridgewood joins an increasing number of teams making that change, including fellow LTC members Biggsville West Central and Galva.

Tonight's 7 p.m. matchup against the Wildcats will also mark the debut of former Sherrard head coach Pat Elder as the Spartans' head man.

"My experience with the kids, especially the youngsters, is that they're excited about this," said Elder. "They've been good about getting into it at practice, and they see this as an opportunity to give them more of a chance to play, which makes them even more excited.

"We've got 33 players, and the good thing for us is that we'll be able to play at fresh-soph and varsity levels. The kids can practice and work together, and that's going to be a huge help."

Struggling with numbers played a large role in the Spartans' winless finish last fall. Elder believes that with 33 players suiting up for 8-player games, the results in the win-loss column will be significantly improved.

"I hope so. I think this gives us a better opportunity to compete," he said. "We've got more backups. Last year — actually the last couple of years — if we had one piece change, that meant four or five pieces would also have to change. That made it tough to build consistency and focus on football.

"Now we've got more participation and more bodies, and we can get more people on and off the field. They'll enjoy the experience more, and hopefully it translates into more success."

With more teams competing at the 8-player level, there are now five separate leagues comprising those clubs. The LTC trio of Galva, Ridgewood and West Central will join Bushnell-Prairie City, Peoria Heights and the West Prairie-Southeastern co-op in the Central 2 division.

As for the Spartans' component districts, both of which have enjoyed past success at the 11-player level — especially Cambridge, the 1A state runner-up in 2005 — they seem to be adapting to the change along with the coaches and players.

"We had our scrimmage last Friday, and we had great community turnout. That shows the people are excited for this," said Elder. "There are some subtle differences (between 11- and 8-player football) that we'll approach differently, but there's still one consistent message: you still have to be able to block and tackle."

Elder also feels that getting to open this new era against a familiar rival in Galva will add an extra dimension to the usual opening-night excitement.

"It's going to be fun," he said. "The communities know each other, and we get to see some familiar faces. It's a nice touch to start the year."