A new senior nucleus ready to step up for Steamers

FULTON — The past two offseasons have seen the Fulton High School football squad needing to replace sizable senior groups.

After replacing 14 graduated seniors following the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign, the Steamers lost 10 veterans from last fall's 9-3 club that reached the IHSA Class 1A state quarterfinals.

But as Fulton prepares for next Friday's 2022 season opener at home against Galena, head coach Patrick Lower feels he has another strong senior nucleus ready to step up this autumn.

"We've been senior heavy the last two years, so really, our focus each and every day has been replacing the 10 seniors from last year's team," said Lower. "This year's team is senior heavy too, but with all the seniors we've had the last two years, some of them haven't got a lot of varsity action.

"It's our job as coaches to put them in the best possible position to succeed and get them ready by Aug. 26."

Of its returning senior group, Fulton has five returning starters, a quintet led by returning two-way starters Braiden Damhoff (line) and Ryan Eads (running back/defensive back).

Last season, Damhoff recorded 54 tackles with Eads notching 74 stops in addition to adding 291 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Among the other returning senior starters, end Ethan Price recorded 59 tackles, lineman Zane Pannell had 76 stops and defensive back Conner Sheridan added 38 tackles.

On special teams, first team All-Northwest Upstate Illini placekicker Endi Qunaj was 48 of 50 on PAT attempts and hit four of five field goal attempts, his longest being a 42-yard kick. He is the only returner among the Steamers' six All-NUIC selections in ’21.

"I think the guys we have returning from last year got a good taste of what (varsity football) is like," said Lower. "Last year's seniors did a good job of leading and showing them the way to secure wins so now this year's group can do the same."

Also back is junior wide receiver/linebacker Baylen Damhoff. He was one of the key performers for last fall's Elite Eight club, catching 21 passes for 335 yards and four touchdowns and adding 42 tackles.

One of the seniors looking to fill a key role is quarterback/defensive back Brayden Dykstra. He saw some significant playing time last season, completing 27 of 34 passes (79%) for 438 yards and four TDs.

"Right now, I feel good about where this group is at as a team," said Lower. "Hopefully they can get off to a good start."

An added benefit for the Steamers is that they will be beginning their second year in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference. A charter member of the Three Rivers Conference when it began in 1975, Fulton switched leagues last year and began to grow new rivalries.

"If anything, we're a little more familiar with our opponents," said Lower. "We still don't have a full grasp and completely understand everything, but we definitely know more. We have a good idea of what seniors the other schools lost, and who they have coming up."

In their debut NUIC campaign, the Steamers went 6-2 to finish in a three-way tie for second place with Forreston (8-3) and eventual Class 1A state champion Lena-Winslow (12-2) as Durand-Pecatonica (9-2) went 8-0 to capture the league title.

Fulton sat at 3-2 at mid-season after taking its only two conference losses to Du-Pec and Le-Win before reeling off a six-game winning streak that was only ended with a 54-28 quarterfinal-round loss at Lena-Winslow.

Now, the Steamers look to build on their successful NUIC debut and put themselves in position for a conference championship.

"We couldn't have asked for a better first year," Lower said. "Each year, we try to build off what we did the previous season. I feel like this year's group can do that; they're a confident group. They've won more than they've lost in every sport they've played.

"During this season, we will play seven teams that have won state championships over the years. Our main focus is to be competitive each and every week."