A-W, MerCo meet with LTC title on the line

Before the playoffs begin next weekend, the Annawan-Wethersfield and Mercer County football teams have some crucial business to tend to.

Sitting at 6-0 in the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Titans (7-1) look to lock up their fourth league title in the last five years with a win tonight over the Golden Eagles (6-2).

Mercer County heads to Kewanee's Wethersfield Memorial Stadium at 5-1 in the LTC and looks to earn itself a share of the league crown with a victory in Friday's 7 p.m. contest.

After having a four-game winning streak snapped two weeks ago with a 53-6 loss to Fairbury Prairie Central (ranked fifth in Class 3A), the Golden Eagles regained their momentum last Friday by shutting out Stark County 28-0.

"Prairie Central is a very good team, and they came out and took it to us," MerCo coach Andrew Hofer said. "We had to bounce back against Stark County. It wasn't a masterpiece, but we played a good game against a good football team.

"Stark County played hard and gave us fits early, but we did a good job of responding."

Meantime, Annawan-Wethersfield comes in riding a four-game winning streak and broke into the top 10 of the Illinois Associated Press Class 1A rankings this week, checking in at No. 10.

Since a 24-7 loss at Ottawa Marquette, the Titans have scored key wins against Knoxville, which is tied with Mercer County for second in the LTC, and then last week with a 32-24 road win over ROWVA-Williamsfield.

"Obviously, the momentum of the Knoxville game (a 27-19 Week 5 victory) is carrying over for us," A-W coach Tony Gripp said. "We're certainly excited about being in the position we're in and having the opportunity to win the LTC outright.

"At the same time, we know it's a must-win for Mercer County, and while we have everything to play for, so do they."

Led by sophomore running back Zeb Rashid's 1,073 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns and junior quarterback Dillon Horrie's 1,289 total yards and 15 TDs, the Titans combine an offense averaging just over 32 points per game with the LTC's top defensive unit.

With senior linebacker Matthew Senteney leading the way with 118 tackles, A-W is giving up just over two touchdowns per game.

"It seems like a broken record, but we tell the guys every week we're not the biggest team; we average between 175 to 185 pounds across the board," Gripp said. "As the year's gone on, I think the guys have embraced that, and we're thankful they've all worked extremely hard."

Mercer County is just as potent offensively. With junior quarterback Colby Cox (876 passing yards, 14 TDs; 443 rushing yards and four TDs) at the controls, the Eagles are putting up just over 33 points per game.

The senior duo of Owen Relander (936 total yards, 14 TDs) and Matthew Lucas (540 rushing yards, seven TDs) adds extra punch to the MerCo offense.

"It'll be really important to us to finish in drives, whether it's getting off the field on third down or going down and putting six points on the board," Hofer said. "We also need to eliminate A-W's explosive plays."

Gripp emphasized the need for the Titans to avoid excessive penalties and turnovers that would play into the Golden Eagles' hands.

"Mercer County is a very talented team," he said. "They do an exceptional job at jumping on opportunities they get from their opponents' mistakes, while not making too many mistakes of their own."

For his part, Hofer reiterated the intensity of the matchups between MerCo and A-W. With a conference championship on the line, he anticipates a greater level of intensity from both sides.

"One thing's for sure," he said. "When we play those guys, it's always a good battle. With the LTC title at stake and the playoffs coming up, that adds even more to this game."