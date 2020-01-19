A-W's Van Hyfte EIU-bound

He was also a first-team All-Lincoln Trail Conference pick on both sides of the ball for the second year in a row, helping lead A-W to a 12-1 season and a spot in the 1A semifinals.

Now, he looks forward to helping rejuvenate an EIU program that last qualified for the FCS playoffs in 2015 and last won the Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2013.

"I think I can come in and help the program be successful," Van Hyfte said. "EIU has always been known for its football, and I know they're looking to turn it around. It'll take effort and hard work, but I feel like I can contribute. I'm going to give them my best effort."

The prospect of following in the footsteps of such past Panther greats as current New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, retired Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is equally appealing.

"Those are some name-brand guys," Van Hyfte said, "so to wear the same uniform as them, that's huge."

A three-sport performer who has also played basketball and baseball, Van Hyfte is glad to have made his choice, looking ahead to the rest of his senior year and then the next chapter in Charleston.

"Having this set in stone, it takes a load off," he stated. "Knowing where I'm going and what I'm looking forward to, this is huge for me."

