A-W Titans begin stretch drive Friday against Knoxville

Coming into the 2022 season, the Annawan-Wethersfield football squad had four particular dates circled on its schedule.

Those games represented the four teams that got the better of the Titans last fall — Abingdon-Avon (twice), Princeville, Knoxville and Mercer County.

After a 39-19 victory over Princeville earlier this month, A-W downed the reigning Lincoln Trail Conference co-champion A-Town 27-0 last Thursday.

"Any team you lose to the year before, you always have them circled on your schedule," A-W coach Tony Gripp said. "Princeville, A-Town, Knoxville and Mercer County, they're traditionally very good teams that we want to compete with, and beat.

"If you can do that, then you're doing very well."

While the Titans have to wait until their Oct. 21 regular-season finale to face Mercer County, the next big showdown comes Friday in Annawan when they take on first-place Knoxville, which shared the LTC crown with A-Town in both clubs' league debut last season.

Going into the 7 p.m. matchup at the Annawan Athletic Field, both teams sport 4-1 records, with the Blue Bullets (ranked eighth in Class 2A) leading the LTC race at 4-0 and the Titans (tied for 13th in 1A) a half-game behind with a 3-0 conference mark.

With the winner moving into sole possession of the LTC lead, adding to the big-game atmosphere is Annawan High School's homecoming festivities.

"We're fully expecting a packed house," Gripp said. "It's two good teams meeting, with both conference and playoff implications."

If A-W is to defuse the Blue Bullets, the task will begin in the trenches.

"With Knoxville, the No. 1 thing is to stop the run," Gripp said. "They're a run-first team, so we need to prepare for it, to match up with them and beat them physically. If we can get them uncomfortable to the point when we can predict what they're going to do, we'll be in a good spot."

Two weeks after falling 24-7 on the road to an Ottawa Marquette club that is ranked 10th in this week's Illinois Associated Press 1A poll, Annawan-Wethersfield put itself back in a good spot with its shutout win at A-Town.

"We started off a little slow last week. A-Town was prepared for us, but by the time we hit the second quarter, we started to get it figured out," Gripp said. "We needed to bounce back after Marquette. In that game, our defense played fine, but our offense could never get anything going."

When the A-W offense has gotten it going, junior quarterback Dillon Horrie has been the trigger man. Horrie has thrown for 446 yards and six touchdowns in addition to rushing for 319 yards and six TDs.

Sophomore tailback Zeb Rashid leads the Titan ground attack with 610 yards and 10 TDs on 70 carries in addition to notching 156 receiving yards and two TDs.

Defensively, senior linebacker Matthew Senteney leads the way with 62 tackles, including seven tackles for loss. Junior defensive back Colin Hornback has 32 stops in addition to being one of Horrie's top receivers with 152 yards and a touchdown.

All of those players stepped up big for Annawan-Wethersfield last fall after it graduated a sizable senior group, helping the Titans finish 5-5 and continue the co-op's run of reaching the playoffs every year since it began in 2008.

"We certainly lost a ton in '21, but that was good for our young bucks, getting to see significant playing time," Gripp said. "The only thing we didn't return a lot of this year was experience on the offensive line. Three of our starters had some varsity experience, the other two had none.

"But they've been able to adjust, and they've taken the bull by the horns."