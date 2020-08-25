A year older, Wilton ready to return to form

It was a quarterback battle that was supposed to happen last year before Sawvell's injury, and though it was a productive one, Hetzler's decision was taken out of his hands after Ormsby suffered an injury last week in camp, leaving Sawvell as the Week 1 opener.

After sitting out last year, he's ready for the challenge.

"When I was sitting, I was just pissed off at myself and worried, just watching the team not having me out there with them," Sawvell said. "My mentality is to have high standards for us Beavers and make sure we have a great season. ... I feel like I can make a big difference."

While the Beavers have to deal with the loss of Ormsby, who Hetzler said would have had a role even if he lost the QB battle — something he also said of Sawvell — they have plenty of returning weapons on offense. Jackson Hull returns for his junior season after rushing for 404 yards and a touchdown last year, and Sawvell will get the opportunity to throw to his twin brother, Colby, who last year led the district with 44 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns.

It's something the brothers are going to enjoy this season.

"Colby had a huge impact on the team last year and now that I get to reunite with him, I think it's going to be pretty great," Caleb said. "I can't wait."