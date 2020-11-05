Acri-led PV defense has been surprisingly strong

The Pleasant Valley football program has a long history of playing great defense.
However, the past two years weren’t quite so great and on paper, it didn’t really look as though that was likely to change this season.
The Spartans returned just two defensive starters and only one of their top nine tacklers — inside linebacker Michael Acri — from a 4-5 team.
But head coach Rusty VanWetzinga knew what we all know now: Looks can be deceiving.
“I saw glimpses of it last year,’’ VanWetzinga said. “Beating a playoff team at the end of the year, beating Linn-Mar, it was like ‘OK, maybe this can springboard’ … I thought we could be pretty good. I don’t like throwing a lot of that stuff out there but I thought we had the makings of being a pretty good football team.’’
It all has turned out perhaps even better than he imagined.
The Spartans have blended three sophomore starters with a couple of juniors and some seniors who didn’t play that much in previous seasons into what has evolved into one of the best defensive units in Iowa Class 4A.
PV is 9-0 and ranked fourth in the state heading into a Friday night quarterfinal matchup with No. 7 Iowa City West at Spartan Stadium. It has recorded three shutouts and seems to still be improving as the calendar turns to November. The Spartans outscored the opposition 154 to 13 in October and last Friday held arch-rival Bettendorf to just six points for the second time this season.
“We have a lot of new faces but we’ve been good on defense …’’ Acri said. “Our D-line really helps the linebackers make a lot of tackles. Our secondary is better and I think we’re overall better on defense this year.’’
Acri, one of the two returning starters along with 310-pound nose tackle A.J. Tappa, has been a big part of it.
He was third on the team with 36 tackles last season and the only other returning players who made as many as seven stops were Tappa and Kellen Hornbuckle, who has played very little on defense this season after emerging as the team’s top pass-catching threat on offense.
This season, Acri leads the team in tackles by a wide margin with 57.5 and last Friday against Bettendorf he also blocked an extra point and pried the ball loose from a Bulldogs ballcarrier for a turnover.
“Michael had some growing pains last year and this year too, quite honestly,’’ VanWetzinga said. “But once you’ve done it and kind of gone through it, I think it makes a big difference. The pace of the game slows down a little bit for you. You get a little bit of a feeling of what we’re doing defensively and you become more of a leader.’’
The leadership component isn’t something that has come naturally to the soft-spoken Acri.
“I’m not really like the big leader guy on the team …’’ he said, pointing to Tappa, Hornbuckle and offensive lineman Kane Zemo. “Those are the three-year starters on our team. As we’ve played, as we’ve gotten closer, I guess I’ve taken that leadership role on defense.’’
VanWetzinga said Acri still isn’t the most vocal guy, but he has seen him develop more leadership qualities as the season has progressed.
“His voice has resonated with the team, I would say,'' the coach said. “I think some of that is, hey, we’re getting down to the wire here and it’s win or go home.’’
There is one other thing that VanWetzinga really appreciates about the 210-pound Acri.
“He just loves football,’’ VanWetzinga said. “That’s the thing about him, Mike just likes football. You watch the kid play and you can tell, ‘Man, this guy just really digs football.’ He likes to get in there and mix it up and he’s had a really, really good senior year for us.''
Unlike many of his teammates, Acri doesn't compete in any other sports. Football is it.
“I like baseball and basketball and all that but I’m just a huge, huge football fan,'' he said. "I love it.’’
The biggest challenge for Acri and the Spartans may come Friday night when they go up against Iowa City West and its superstar quarterback, Marcus Morgan.
Morgan completed 16 of 19 passes for 195 yards against PV in a regular-season meeting a year ago and threw for 204 yards against the Spartans in 2018.
He has completed almost 70% of his passes this fall and is averaging 284 yards passing per game. He has had a hand in scoring 23 touchdowns in five games — 17 passing and six running.
“He’s a good athlete and his statistics are really up this year,’’ Acri said. “There’s a reason he’s a D-I athlete. He makes plays passing and running the ball. We’ve just got to stop him.’’
Morgan actually is a D-I prospect in three sports. He also is a tremendous baseball pitcher and his older brother Jeremy, sister Mikaela and father Michael all played basketball at the college level.
“He can make all the throws there is,’’ VanWetzinga said. “The same throws that guys make at Iowa or Iowa State, he can make them. He’s an athletic kid, he’s a competitive kid. We’ve got a lot of respect for him obviously.
“He’s got a lot of experience in both baseball and basketball so he’s been in high pressure situations. He does a good job of distributing the ball. He gets the ball to their athletes and they’ve got a nice tailback with a lot of speed so defensively we’re going to really have our hands full.’’
Acri believes the Spartans are up to the challenge.
“We know that these games, in November, it comes down to defense,’’ he said.
