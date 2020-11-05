Acri-led PV defense has been surprisingly strong

“We have a lot of new faces but we’ve been good on defense …’’ Acri said. “Our D-line really helps the linebackers make a lot of tackles. Our secondary is better and I think we’re overall better on defense this year.’’

Acri, one of the two returning starters along with 310-pound nose tackle A.J. Tappa, has been a big part of it.

He was third on the team with 36 tackles last season and the only other returning players who made as many as seven stops were Tappa and Kellen Hornbuckle, who has played very little on defense this season after emerging as the team’s top pass-catching threat on offense.

This season, Acri leads the team in tackles by a wide margin with 57.5 and last Friday against Bettendorf he also blocked an extra point and pried the ball loose from a Bulldogs ballcarrier for a turnover.

“Michael had some growing pains last year and this year too, quite honestly,’’ VanWetzinga said. “But once you’ve done it and kind of gone through it, I think it makes a big difference. The pace of the game slows down a little bit for you. You get a little bit of a feeling of what we’re doing defensively and you become more of a leader.’’

The leadership component isn’t something that has come naturally to the soft-spoken Acri.