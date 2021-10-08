After cancellation, Bulldogs move on

Bettendorf added a victory to its football record Friday, but it didn’t come the way the Bulldogs had hoped.
A scheduled game at Iowa City West was forfeited by the Trojans because of COVID-related issues within its football program following consultation with the Johnson County Health Department.
“We understand the situation, but it’s disappointing because the kids, they want to play,’’ Bulldogs coach Aaron Wiley said. “We had a good week of practice, felt like we were ready to go and the kids were excited for the chance to go there and play.’’
So instead of boarding buses for a game in Iowa City, Bettendorf players and coaches met as a team Friday afternoon and then hit the practice field.
“That’s about all we can do, have a good workout, then turn the page and start to get ready for the next game,’’ Wiley said.
Under Iowa High School Athletic Association guidelines, the game goes down as a 1-0 forfeit win for the Bulldogs, who will now carry a 3-4 record into next Friday’s home game against Cedar Falls.
Bettendorf athletics director Zach Shay said Iowa City West administrators called shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday, indicating that there was an issue that would preclude both the varsity and sophomore games from being played.
“It came out of the blue. They indicated they had multiple illnesses and injuries and would not be able play,’’ Shay said. “You hate to see that happen and it’s tough for the kids. They prepare all week for that one chance to go out and perform and then to not have it happen is disappointing.’’
Iowa City West athletics director Craig Huegel announced the cancellation through social media shortly after the decision was made and Bettendorf administrators had been consulted.
“Due to multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the West High School football team, the varsity and sophomore games for Friday, Oct. 8, 2021 will be cancelled,’’ Huegel wrote. “This decision is based on recommendations from Johnson County Public Health.’’
Shay said the cancellation was the first for any of Bettendorf’s athletic teams during the current academic year because of the coronavirus situation.