After lengthy hiatus, West Carroll varsity returns home

SAVANNA — Nearly three years have passed since the West Carroll High School varsity football team has had the opportunity to play on its home field.

The Thunder played all four of their games in the COVID-19 altered 2020-21 campaign away from home due to heavy end-of-winter snows covering the ground at Massey Field.

"During that spring, we still had about three feet of snow on the ground, so we didn't get to play on our home field," West Carroll coach William "Teo" Clark said. "We opted to play our games both away and on turf; we had two home games, and they were both played at Freeport High School."

Last fall, a decline in numbers among the upperclassmen resulted in West Carroll shelving its varsity program for the 2021 season, although its fresh-soph squad competed and did get to play at Massey.

Now, for the first time since Oct. 11, 2019, the Thunder varsity will get to run out onto its home field when it hosts Fulton (1-0) in a Northwest Upstate Illini Conference matchup tonight at 7.

In that October ’19 home finale, West Carroll shut out Milledgeville 22-0 for its fifth win of that season, earning the Thunder a berth in the IHSA Class 2A playoffs.

"We're all very excited," Clark said. "It's been nearly three years, so the fans and community are excited. There's a lot of anticipation going into this game, and we know we have a formidable opponent in Fulton. We're still trying to establish ourselves, so we really haven't gotten to the rivalry point with them yet.

"I've developed a good relationship with their coaching staff; we did 7-on-7 together this summer. At the same time, we understand we're going to get their best, and we'll try to return the favor."

While Fulton opened last Friday with an impressive 31-12 conference win over Galena, the Thunder had to travel to Pecatonica to face reigning NUIC champion Durand-Pecatonica.

West Carroll hung tough for most of the first half, trailing just 6-0 after one quarter before the Rivermen opened up a 33-0 halftime lead and cruised from there to a 53-6 victory.

"Last week, we fought hard for a quarter and a half," Clark said. "We were down six at the end of the first, and we began the second quarter at Du-Pec's eight-yard line. But then we had a pass get intercepted. It was a good game early on, but we eventually got wore down."

For the Thunder, the task will not be any easier against the Steamers, who are coming off a 9-3 finish last fall and advanced to the Class 1A quarterfinals, where they lost to eventual state champion and fellow NUIC member Lena-Winslow.

"There's a bit of a difference between Fulton and Du-Pec," Clark said. "Du-Pec is pretty solid up front, but Fulton is solid all around, very physical with good athletes. They're 1-0, and they've got their mind set on doing some big things this year.

"On our end, we'll focus on one play at a time and hopefully give ourselves a chance to win."

Clark also hopes his club can both feed off the excitement of its long-awaited varsity home opener and not let the event become too distracting.

"It's our job as coaches to make sure the kids are prepared to be successful," he said. "Anytime you play at home, you want to play well. Everyone's going to be excited. We just have to make sure we're ready to go."