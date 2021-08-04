After playing and coaching football at Orangeville, Snider steps into new chapter at Morrison

MORRISON — Except for his four years as a student-athlete at Eureka College, the northern Illinois village of Orangeville has been home for Steve Snider.
Now, as he puts it, Snider is "getting out of my comfort zone" as he eagerly anticipates a new chapter in his high school football coaching career with the Morrison Mustangs.
After making his varsity head-coaching debut this past spring with his prep alma mater, Snider takes over from Ryan Oetting, who resigned shortly after the past season ended in March. He inherits a Morrison program just two seasons removed from reaching the IHSA Class 1A quarterfinals.
"I'm kind of stepping out a bit, getting out of my comfort zone, but obviously Morrison is an excellent program with a lot of tradition," said Snider. "In high school, we got to play against teams like Dakota and Galena, among the top teams in 1A and 2A, and those teams that always seemed to run into Morrison in the playoffs.
"I got to see a lot of those games; I remember the 2005 (second-round) game at Dakota, and Dakota playing them again in '07 (in the 2A quarterfinals), so I've always been aware of what Morrison has brought to the table."
A 2009 Orangeville HS graduate who capped his prep football career by helping the Broncos to what at the time was their first postseason berth in seven years, Snider's coaching career was something he did not plan on while at Eureka.
It took a phone call from Jay Doyle, who had taken over as Orangeville's coach in the fall of '12, to get Snider started on the career path that has taken him to Whiteside County.
"Jay called me during the second semester of my senior year, and said there was a spot open on his staff and if I was interested," he said. "I couldn't pass it up, and everything happened from there. All it took was that one phone call.
"I was one of those great, ambitious kids who went to college with no idea what I was going to do with my future. After I got into coaching, I realized how much I liked working with the kids, and I ended up getting my teaching license in 2015."
After serving as Doyle's defensive coordinator from 2013-19, Snider succeeded the man who had gotten his coaching career off the ground and also took over as Orangeville's athletic director.
But when he saw the opening at Morrison and a chance to take direction of a program that produced 2A state championships in 2009 and '11, he also found that opportunity too good to pass up, even if it meant making the move away from his hometown.
"I can't tell you the number of people who have stopped over at our walk-throughs and 7-on-7's, just to introduce themselves and tell me how glad they are that I'm here," said Snider. "I've gotten a tremendous amount of support since coming here."
Looking to build with a large senior class that includes such standouts as running backs Alex Anderson and Justice Brainerd and linemen Nathan Schaefer and Tyler Shambaugh, Snider and his new squad are definitely ready both for the start of practice on Monday and the Aug. 28 season opener at Sterling Newman.
"Not only me, but the kids and the rest of the coaching staff is excited and ready; we've already got that adrenalin going," he said. "Obviously, I'm going to do things a little bit different, but I'm not tearing down and building from the ground up.
"This is a community and a program rich in tradition, and with great coaches and support, there's no need to build anything up. It'll just be about the Xs and Os."