After playing and coaching football at Orangeville, Snider steps into new chapter at Morrison

It took a phone call from Jay Doyle, who had taken over as Orangeville's coach in the fall of '12, to get Snider started on the career path that has taken him to Whiteside County.

"Jay called me during the second semester of my senior year, and said there was a spot open on his staff and if I was interested," he said. "I couldn't pass it up, and everything happened from there. All it took was that one phone call.

"I was one of those great, ambitious kids who went to college with no idea what I was going to do with my future. After I got into coaching, I realized how much I liked working with the kids, and I ended up getting my teaching license in 2015."

After serving as Doyle's defensive coordinator from 2013-19, Snider succeeded the man who had gotten his coaching career off the ground and also took over as Orangeville's athletic director.

But when he saw the opening at Morrison and a chance to take direction of a program that produced 2A state championships in 2009 and '11, he also found that opportunity too good to pass up, even if it meant making the move away from his hometown.