All-Eastern Iowa captain: Camanche's Cade Everson

Stats/honors
Cade Everson was named the offensive most valuable player in Class 2A District 5 while also collecting first team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association at tailback.
The senior filled the stat sheet for the Indians, rushing for 1,551 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught 26 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns along with compiling 563 yards and three scores on punt and kickoff returns. On defense, Everson collected more than 50 tackles and two fumble recoveries for the Indians.
His 2,430 all-purpose yards ranked second in 2A and his 26 total touchdowns were fourth most in the classification.
"I wanted to do anything and everything I could for this team to make it the best season possible," Everson said. "We had so many ways we could beat teams, which really helped open everything up.
"Our offensive line put in a lot of work in the weight room in the offseason while our receivers Jordan (Lawrence) and Tucker (Dickherber) could burn teams in the pass game. Those two things helped open our run game."
Team success
Everson powered Camanche to a school-record nine wins and a trip to the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time in program history.
After losing to Mount Vernon in the season opener, Camanche responded with nine straight wins, eight by double figures, to make the UNI-Dome.
"I thought before the season (we could be a Dome team), but I think we really started thinking about it after the Monticello game," Everson said. "It was our biggest game before the playoffs and we outscored them by a lot."
"Monticello is Camanche's biggest rival in about every sport. So to put it to them, that was big for our team."
Camanche beat Anamosa, Tipton and West Liberty en route to the semifinals. The quarterfinal win at home over West Liberty left a lasting impression.
"The fans stayed in the stands and we held up the (state-qualifying) banner to show everyone our big accomplishment and all the fans were cheering," Everson said. "That was an awesome moment."
Drawn to football
Football is Everson's favorite sport, but he also wrestles, runs track and plays baseball for Camanche. He doesn't shy away from contact.
The 5-foot-11 and 185-pounder describes himself as elusive but a power back.
"I have pretty good balance and I always fall forward, fighting for those extra yards," he said. "I like to get hit and I like to hit people."
Everson said football became his favorite once he entered high school. After Camanche went undefeated his seventh and eighth grade seasons, it was successful his freshman year at the junior varsity level.
"This current senior class felt we could flip the program around," said Everson, who has played tailback since junior high.
Those other sports, like wrestling and track, have assisted him in football. Everson eclipsed 125 rushing yards in eight of the Indians' 11 games. He finished his career with 2,076 rushing yards and 645 receiving.
"With wrestling, it is body control and it has helped mature my body," Everson said. "Speed and agility is the big thing with track."
Next up
Everson has a wrestling season in front of him this winter. Projected to wrestle at 182 pounds, Everson hopes to make a run at the state podium in 2A.
Beyond that, he wants to play football at the collegiate level. Iowa Western Community College, Morningside College and Grand View University are among his top choices at the moment.
"I want to go juco or NAIA," Everson said. "Juco is big for building Division I athletes, and I think if I work hard enough, I could get to the Division I level."
Running back is the desired position, but he wouldn't frown upon playing receiver or on the defensive side of the ball.
Everson just wants an opportunity.
— Matt Coss
