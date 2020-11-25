All-Eastern Iowa captain: Camanche's Cade Everson

Stats/honors

Cade Everson was named the offensive most valuable player in Class 2A District 5 while also collecting first team all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association at tailback.

The senior filled the stat sheet for the Indians, rushing for 1,551 yards and 18 touchdowns. He caught 26 passes for 306 yards and four touchdowns along with compiling 563 yards and three scores on punt and kickoff returns. On defense, Everson collected more than 50 tackles and two fumble recoveries for the Indians.

His 2,430 all-purpose yards ranked second in 2A and his 26 total touchdowns were fourth most in the classification.

"I wanted to do anything and everything I could for this team to make it the best season possible," Everson said. "We had so many ways we could beat teams, which really helped open everything up.

"Our offensive line put in a lot of work in the weight room in the offseason while our receivers Jordan (Lawrence) and Tucker (Dickherber) could burn teams in the pass game. Those two things helped open our run game."

Team success

Everson powered Camanche to a school-record nine wins and a trip to the Class 2A state semifinals for the first time in program history.