All-Eastern Iowa captain: Easton Valley's Nate Trenkamp

Season highlight

"Definitely winning that playoff game, something Easton Valley hasn't done in quite a few years," Trenkamp said. "It was just the atmosphere of it, being out there with all my friends. Growing up, all we wanted to do is play playoff football. When we were younger we were a really good football team and we got to see them play so when we grew up, we wanted to be just like them. The atmosphere was really wild, we were all really hyped for it."

A place in the record books

Trenkamp finishes his career as one of the best passers in 8-player history. He is second with 535 completions and sports a 58.0% completion rate. He's second all-time with 7,277 passing yards and third with 102 career touchdown passes.

However, the wins in his senior year mean more to him.

"It's really incredible, looking back on it. But I don't like looking at the stats, it's been an up and down career for me judging by wins and losses. It's definitely better we got more wins towards the end ... the stats all come with teammates. I've had great teammates around me, a wonderful coach for me. All the pieces really fell into place."

Program resurgence