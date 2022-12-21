All in the family: Lancers' Petersen joins siblings at Iowa State

ELDRIDGE — When it came to raising three sons, Troy and Andrea Petersen wanted their boys to be independent.

Each of their sons — Zach, Joey and AJ — were football standouts for North Scott High School and had multiple college options.

When it came to solidifying their futures, they all made the same decision: Iowa State University.

AJ, a Class 4A first team all-state defensive end, signed a preferred walk-on opportunity to join the Cyclones on Wednesday. His brother, Joey, currently is at Iowa State and Zach finished his playing career for coach Matt Campbell’s program after the 2021 season.

“What Zach and Joey have built up there with the last name, it is awesome knowing the coaches and seeing everybody,” AJ said. “It feels like a second home already.”

AJ was one of 13 individuals recognized during a signing ceremony Wednesday afternoon at North Scott High School.

As AJ signed in front of classmates, coaches and television cameras, he was flanked by his two brothers and parents.

Troy played football at Iowa State. Andrea attended Iowa State.

One family. Five Cyclones.

“(AJ) will get to follow in everybody’s footsteps and make his own path,” Joey said.

AJ, listed at 6-foot and about 200 pounds, played tight end and defensive end for North Scott. It is uncertain what position he'll end up playing at Iowa State.

“I’m a little too short for some (positions), but the power I can provide and the speed, I can make up for it,” he said.

Zach and Joey entered the Iowa State program on scholarship. AJ will take the walk-on route.

“He’s going to have to work,” said Joey, a defensive end for the Cyclones, “but that’s something we’ve always noticed about him. He’s willing to put in the work. He’ll work his way up.”

Raised with two older brothers, AJ said he’s always had a fighter’s mentality.

AJ said the decision came down to Iowa State and Division III Wisconsin-Platteville where he possibly would have explored football and wrestling.

“Platteville is a great college and has good facilities,” AJ said. “I wanted to make sure this was the right fit before I decided.

“I could see what (Zach and Joey) did and it made me want to prove myself, beat them in a sort of way. You guys did this, now I can say I can do this. It just keeps that sharp edge of competitiveness against everybody in the house. We’ve all been in one spot, started at the bottom and worked our way up. It keeps me motivated to keep getting better.”

Schneckloth signs with NDSU: Nate Schneckloth, the starting left tackle on North Scott’s state semifinal squad this past season, signed a national letter of intent with FCS power North Dakota State.

The 6-5 and 265-pound first team all-state choice chose the Bison over Northern Iowa and Army.

“They’re really a developmental program and I like how they develop their offensive line,” Schneckloth said.

North Dakota State will go for its 10th national championship since 2011 next month.

“I’m going to have to work really hard,” he said. “They’ve got a bunch of dudes up there on the offensive line.”

Schneckloth said it has always been a dream to play college football. His father, T.J., played at Northwest Missouri State University in the late 1990s.

“We’ve got the jerseys hung in our house,” Nate Scheckloth said. “My goal was to go a Division I school.”

North Scott’s other signees: North Scott had 11 other student-athletes participate in Wednesday’s ceremony. Softball standout Maddy McDermott signed with Northern Iowa and running standout Bailey Boddicker is off to Western Illinois University.

The others are Nik Davis (Indian Hills, cross country), Kaitlyn Knoche (St. Ambrose, cross country), Noah Young (Black Hawk, baseball), Ian Dittmer (Southwest Tennessee CC, baseball), John Dobbe (University of Dubuque, golf), Lexi Ward (Wisconsin-Platteville, soccer), Nora Ralfs (Dubuque, volleyball) and Hattie Hagedorn (Olivet Nazarene, basketball).

McDermott was drawn to UNI immediately.

“Right when I stepped on campus, it was a fit for me,” she said. “I always knew I wanted to go to UNI. It is a really cool family atmosphere and the coaches and team are super awesome.”

McDermott is coming off a junior all-state season in which she was 18-6 with 1.90 ERA in the circle and batted .404 with 12 homers and 54 RBIs.

She plans to pitch for the Panthers.

“If I work hard enough, I could potentially be playing (right away),” she said. “This has been something I’ve wanted since I first started playing softball. I knew it was the right fit for me.”