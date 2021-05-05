All-Lincoln Trail Conference football

With no football playoffs following the shortened spring season, the Lincoln Trail Conference was able to provide its own drama as the race for the league championship came down to the season's final weekend.

As it turned out, Annawan-Wethersfield captured its third straight LTC crown and its fourth in the last five seasons, finishing a 5-1 season with a 42-22 victory over Princeville (5-1, 4-1 LTC) to edge the Princes, as well as the third-place duo of Mercer County and Ridgewood (both 4-2) for the championship.

Nine members of the Titans' roster were rewarded for their efforts by earning spots on this year's all-conference squad, with three of those nine earning first-team kudos.

Of that trio, senior Coltin Quagliano was a unanimous selection at both quarterback and defensive back. Classmate Tuker Miller was a unanimous first-team pick at linebacker in addition to earning first-team honors at tight end. Fellow senior Mitch Lambert was a first-team offensive lineman as well as a second-team pick at linebacker.

Quagliano, who threw for over 1,200 yards in six games this spring, was also honored as the LTC's Offensive Player of the Year. Princeville senior lineman Peyton Garcia was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.