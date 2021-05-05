All-Lincoln Trail Conference football

With no football playoffs following the shortened spring season, the Lincoln Trail Conference was able to provide its own drama as the race for the league championship came down to the season's final weekend.
As it turned out, Annawan-Wethersfield captured its third straight LTC crown and its fourth in the last five seasons, finishing a 5-1 season with a 42-22 victory over Princeville (5-1, 4-1 LTC) to edge the Princes, as well as the third-place duo of Mercer County and Ridgewood (both 4-2) for the championship.
Nine members of the Titans' roster were rewarded for their efforts by earning spots on this year's all-conference squad, with three of those nine earning first-team kudos.
Of that trio, senior Coltin Quagliano was a unanimous selection at both quarterback and defensive back. Classmate Tuker Miller was a unanimous first-team pick at linebacker in addition to earning first-team honors at tight end. Fellow senior Mitch Lambert was a first-team offensive lineman as well as a second-team pick at linebacker.
Quagliano, who threw for over 1,200 yards in six games this spring, was also honored as the LTC's Offensive Player of the Year. Princeville senior lineman Peyton Garcia was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year.
For Mercer County, senior lineman Trace Seefeld was also a unanimous first-teamer both ways and also earned a first-team special teams nod at punter. Classmates Braden Williams and Matthew Gray were unanimous first-team picks at running back and linebacker, respectively; Gray was also a second-team choice at tight end.
The Golden Eagles had eight players earn All-LTC recognition.
Ridgewood senior Colton Stahl got a unanimous first-team nod both at linebacker and as a kick returner in addition to landing a second-team spot at quarterback. Junior Lucas Kessinger was a unanimous selection both at wide receiver and defensive back. Senior D.J. VanHouten also earned first-team honors both ways, at fullback and defensive line.
The Spartans had nine players earn All-LTC kudos. United had five All-LTC picks, including first-team senior wide receiver Jackson Bergren. Mid-County had three all-conference picks.